Toyota September production jumps on stronger Japan output

30 October 2023 - 09:13 By Reuters
Toyota sold more than 7.5-million vehicles during the first nine months of the year.
Image: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Toyota said on Monday worldwide production rose 1.5% in September from the same period a year earlier to 900,919 vehicles, boosted by stronger demand in Japan, the US and in Europe.

The Japanese carmaker's domestic production, which accounted for just over a third of the vehicles it produced during the month, rose 12.8% from a year earlier, offsetting a 3.6% decline in overseas output.

The world's biggest automaker by sales reported an 11.6% jump in global sales in September to 921,308 vehicles.

Its sales and production both hit a record for the month.

Toyota has sold more than 7.5-million vehicles during the first nine months of the year.

The figures include its luxury Lexus brand.

Domestic sales surged 20.5% in September, while those in the US rose 14% and sales in Europe were up 18.1%.

In contrast, output and sales in Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam fell in September due to tougher economic conditions.

In China, the world's biggest auto market, Toyota reported a nearly 7% decline in production even as it reported slightly higher year-on-year sales.

