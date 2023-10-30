Toyota said on Monday worldwide production rose 1.5% in September from the same period a year earlier to 900,919 vehicles, boosted by stronger demand in Japan, the US and in Europe.
The Japanese carmaker's domestic production, which accounted for just over a third of the vehicles it produced during the month, rose 12.8% from a year earlier, offsetting a 3.6% decline in overseas output.
The world's biggest automaker by sales reported an 11.6% jump in global sales in September to 921,308 vehicles.
Its sales and production both hit a record for the month.
Toyota has sold more than 7.5-million vehicles during the first nine months of the year.
The figures include its luxury Lexus brand.
Domestic sales surged 20.5% in September, while those in the US rose 14% and sales in Europe were up 18.1%.
In contrast, output and sales in Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam fell in September due to tougher economic conditions.
In China, the world's biggest auto market, Toyota reported a nearly 7% decline in production even as it reported slightly higher year-on-year sales.
Toyota September production jumps on stronger Japan output
Image: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Toyota said on Monday worldwide production rose 1.5% in September from the same period a year earlier to 900,919 vehicles, boosted by stronger demand in Japan, the US and in Europe.
The Japanese carmaker's domestic production, which accounted for just over a third of the vehicles it produced during the month, rose 12.8% from a year earlier, offsetting a 3.6% decline in overseas output.
The world's biggest automaker by sales reported an 11.6% jump in global sales in September to 921,308 vehicles.
Its sales and production both hit a record for the month.
Toyota has sold more than 7.5-million vehicles during the first nine months of the year.
The figures include its luxury Lexus brand.
Domestic sales surged 20.5% in September, while those in the US rose 14% and sales in Europe were up 18.1%.
In contrast, output and sales in Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam fell in September due to tougher economic conditions.
In China, the world's biggest auto market, Toyota reported a nearly 7% decline in production even as it reported slightly higher year-on-year sales.
MORE
Verstappen takes record 16th win of the season in Mexico
Martin wins thrilling Thailand GP, Binder demoted to third
Rovanpera clinches his second successive WRC title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos