Lamborghini soars to new sales records

Automobili Lamborghini has posted record sales and profits in the first nine months of the year, setting historic milestones for the Italian supercar manufacturer.
For the first time, Lamborghini’s turnover exceeded the €2bn (about R40bn) mark after nine months, a 5.2% increase compared to the previous year. At the same time the operating result amounted to €618m, exceeding the level of fiscal year 2022.
The firm sold 7,744 cars from January to September, a 4.2% increase compared to 2022 which was a record year. Sales were dominated by the two internal combustion-engined models Urus and Huracan, which are sold out until the end of production expected in the second half of 2024, after which the range will be fully hybridised.
In March, the company replaced the Aventador with the Revuelto hybrid supercar, the most powerful roadgoing Lamborghini.
In August, the company unveiled the Lanzador concept car, previewing Lamborghini’s first fully electric model to be built from 2028. Lanzador sets the course in Lamborghini’s electrification journey, announced in 2021 as part of the “Direzione Cor Tauri” (Heart of the Bull in Latin) strategy.
Stephan Winkelmann, chair and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, says: “The Direzione Cor Tauri programme will continue in the coming months with an important step, represented by the first deliveries to customers of Revuelto, the first plug-in hybrid in our history.”
Paolo Poma, MD and CFO of Automobili Lamborghini, adds: “The expectations for the last quarter propel the company towards the best financial year ever and further strengthen our positioning in the luxury segment.”
The US remains Lamborghini’s biggest market with 2,342 cars delivered in the first nine months of 2023, followed by Germany (709 units), the UK (688), China (643), Japan (434), Middle East (370) and Italy (336).
Lamborghini has opened new dealerships as part of its growth, with the company’s global reach encompassing 182 dealers in 54 markets.
