Porsche to integrate Google Maps, Assistance into future cars

31 October 2023 - 08:17 By Reuters
Porsche will integrate Google Maps, Google Assistance and other apps from Google Play into its future cars, it said on Monday.

Porsche said in January it was considering fully integrating Google software into its car cockpit, following the end of its co-operation with Volkswagen's Cariad unit on software research and development.

Carmakers including General Motors, Renault, Nissan and Ford use embedded Google technology in their vehicles via a Google Automotive Services package, offering features such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and other applications.

