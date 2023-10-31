news

Shoprite Group slashes cost of renewing car licences

31 October 2023 - 11:53 By Motoring Staff
With all the correct documents, the process is effortless and can take less than three minutes.
Image: Supplied

For a discounted R185, the lowest fee offered by a South African retailer, motorists can renew their vehicle licence online and pay online or in-person at the Money Market counter in any of the 1,350 Shoprite, Checkers and Usave stores nationwide.   

This offer is valid from November 1 2023 to January 31 2024 and is in response to the millions of South African vehicle licences that expired in September and October 2023, according to the supermarket retailer.

“With soaring living costs, times are tough for consumers,” says general manager: financial services at the Shoprite Group Jean Olivier.

“We hope to provide some relief by reducing the cost of car licence renewals and providing a hassle-free process that can be completed in just a few easy steps.

How does it work? 

With all the correct documents (a current car licence disc, barcoded ID book or Smartcard ID and proof of residence), the process is effortless and can take less than three minutes:

  • Step 1: Capture your information online 

  • Step 2: Pay online via Computicket or in-store 

  • Step 3: Courier delivery within five to 10 business days 

What does it cost? 

The fixed renewal fees are: 

  • Admin: R110.25 

  • DeliveryR74.75 

  • Total: R185 

The licence fee and possible penalties are variable, and a quote will be provided once the renewal process has commenced.  

Vehicle licences can also be paid for at the Money Market counters at OK Furniture, House & Home and selected OK Foods franchise outlets.

Click here for more information.

