“The Ford Performance supercharger kit means more power and more excitement for Mustang owners,” said product manager Michael Goodwin.
“With at least 596kW, this Ford Performance option takes the already powerful Ford Mustang GT to an extreme level that should satisfy even the most demanding driver.”
The kit is tested to Ford durability standards and comes with a three-year, 60,000km warranty, while also being CARB compliant when installed by a dealer or ASE-certified technician. Debuting at this year’s SEMA show, the kit will be available from 2024.
Ford Performance debuts new Mustang supercharger kit at SEMA
Image: Supplied
The annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a place where original equipment manufacturers can show off their latest performance wares to the world motoring establishment.
And this year Ford Performance has used it to reveal a punchy new supercharger kit for the seventh-generation Mustang. Specifically designed for models equipped with the 5.0l V8 petrol engine, it marries a 3.0l twin-screw Whipple supercharger with a larger throttle body, bigger fuel injectors and an intercooler.
Kept in check by a Tomahawk V2 flash tool with data logging capacity, Ford says this upgrade is good for “at least” 596kW.
Image: Supplied
