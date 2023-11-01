news

More copies of popular Kyalami book race off the press

02 November 2023 - 09:32 By Motor News Reporter
The 500-page large format book contains more than 1,500 images and 225 special Kyalami memories.
Image: Supplied

With the first print run of the book Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit — 60 Years of Memories sold out, publishers have released a limited run of 100 copies of the international second edition for South African distribution.

The epic 500-page large format book launched late in 2022 contains more than 1,500 images and 225 special Kyalami memories as it covers the history and memories of the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit.

“High international demand has led to a reprint for overseas release,” said author and publisher Denis Klopper.

“We also still have strong local demand and have made 100 copies of the new international standard edition, and 50 copies of the limited publisher’s edition, available to the South African market.

“Both editions are planned for mid-November distribution, in time for the festive season. The book not only makes a great addition to the astute collector’s library, but it is also the ideal Christmas gift for any South African petrolhead,” Klopper said. 

Standard edition copies of Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit — 60 Years of Memories are priced at R2,100 in in South Africa. Publisher’s edition books delivered in a presentation box with dust cover and set of six A5 prints cost R4,200. Prices include delivery to any town or city in South Africa.

