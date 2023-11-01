news

Wrecked 'Wolf of Wall Street' Countach going under the hammer

02 November 2023 - 09:21 By Motor News Reporter
The original 'Wolf of Wall Street' Lamborghini is presented in as-filmed, smashed-up condition.
Image: supplied

Would you pay $2m (R37m) for a smashed-up Lamborghini Countach?

Bonhams Cars is betting somebody will, because it’s not just any smashed-up Lamborghini; it’s the 1989 25th Anniversary Hero Car featured in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street, presented in as-filmed, battle-scarred condition as a time capsule of the film and the era’s extravagant debauchery. It gives new meaning to “voetstoots”.

Starring with Leonardo DiCaprio for just more than three minutes in the movie, the Hero Car played an unforgettable role in the film’s most memorable moment: a night-time drive with an inebriated DiCaprio. The white Countach represented an ultimate acquisition for Jordan Belfort, the film’s real-life financial “wolf”.

During the drive, DiCaprio’s character collides with several vehicles and objects, all while remaining blissfully oblivious to the chaos around him. 

The biographical black comedy recounted Belfort’s career as a corrupt New York stockbroker and co-starred Margot Robbie as his second wife Naomi Lapaglia. The blockbuster film grossed $406.9m (R7.53bn) worldwide, a record for a Scorsese movie. It garnered five Academy Award nominations and two Golden Globe nominations, resulting in DiCaprio’s Best Actor win.

Included with the car are a Jordan Belfort costume featured in the Hero Car scenes, a director’s chair and autographed clapboard.
Image: Supplied

To coincide with the final round of this year’s Formula One championship, the banged-up Countach — one of only 658 25th Anniversary Editions produced — will be auctioned by Bonhams Cars on November 25 at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi. Bonhams lists an auction estimate of $1.5m-$2m (R28m-R37m), but does not state whether the car is in running condition.

Included with the car are a Jordan Belfort costume featured in the Hero Car scenes, a director’s chair and clapboard (signed by Scorsese, DiCaprio and Robbie), two exclusive crew hoodies, two DVDs of the film and letters of authenticity from key members of the filmmaking team.

If you’d prefer a more pristine Lamborghini with Hollywood heritage, a second Countach from the movie is being auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in New York on December 8. The movie used two 25th Anniversary Countach sports cars in similar configurations and the example being offered in New York was not damaged during filming.

