news

BMW reports higher margin in Q3, sticks to annual forecast

03 November 2023 - 09:38 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The carmaker's margin on earnings before interest and taxes was 9.8% in the quarter, rising to 10.8%, excluding the impact of last year's decision to take majority control of its Chinese joint venture, BMW Brilliance Automotive.
The carmaker's margin on earnings before interest and taxes was 9.8% in the quarter, rising to 10.8%, excluding the impact of last year's decision to take majority control of its Chinese joint venture, BMW Brilliance Automotive.
Image: Lennart Preiss/Getty Images

BMW reported on Friday a higher third-quarter margin in its automotive segment, with sales of higher-priced and fully electric cars keeping it on course to achieve annual forecasts.

The carmaker's margin on earnings before interest and taxes was 9.8% in the quarter, rising to 10.8%, excluding the impact of last year's decision to take majority control of its Chinese joint venture, BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA).

Group revenues rose 3.4% to €38.5bn (about R752,070,726,000), beating estimates of eight analysts polled by LSEG, but group net profit fell 7.7% in light of last year's figures having been boosted by the BBA consolidation, BMW said. The carmaker, which has maintained a cautiously optimistic tone through the year and raised its automotive margin outlook in August, kept unchanged its positive tone on annual forecasts.

In a statement it made no mention of high interest rates or inflation weighing on growth, in contrast to other competitors such as Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, which warned of a subdued market environment curbing demand.

Supply chain issues had eased, the company said, after a warning in August they could continue throughout the year. Sales this year were up 5.1% so far.

Fully electric sales hit 15.1% in the third quarter, outstripping BMW's end-year target of 15%.

Free cash flow for the automotive segment so far this year came in at €5.7bn (about R111,343,002,000), near the full-year forecast of €6bn (about R117,203,160,000).

MORE

Ferrari nudges up 2023 forecasts after a power third quarter

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari on Thursday slightly raised its forecasts for its full-year core earnings, after beating estimates with its ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

These were the best selling cars and bakkies in October

New vehicle sales dropped in October compared to the same month the previous year. However, the declines were generally smaller than the industry had ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Aston Martin cuts volume target as DB12 hits production snag

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin posted a bigger than expected quarterly loss on Wednesday and lowered its 2023 volume outlook due to production ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. REVIEW | VW Amarok Style is a premium bakkie with low thirst Reviews
  2. BMW reports higher margin in Q3, sticks to annual forecast news
  3. How much the new Suzuki Jimny five-door costs in South Africa New Models
  4. Ferrari deploys electronic device testing technique to speed EV car development news
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
Springboks met by thousands of supporters at FNB Stadium.