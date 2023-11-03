BMW reported on Friday a higher third-quarter margin in its automotive segment, with sales of higher-priced and fully electric cars keeping it on course to achieve annual forecasts.
The carmaker's margin on earnings before interest and taxes was 9.8% in the quarter, rising to 10.8%, excluding the impact of last year's decision to take majority control of its Chinese joint venture, BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA).
Group revenues rose 3.4% to €38.5bn (about R752,070,726,000), beating estimates of eight analysts polled by LSEG, but group net profit fell 7.7% in light of last year's figures having been boosted by the BBA consolidation, BMW said. The carmaker, which has maintained a cautiously optimistic tone through the year and raised its automotive margin outlook in August, kept unchanged its positive tone on annual forecasts.
In a statement it made no mention of high interest rates or inflation weighing on growth, in contrast to other competitors such as Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, which warned of a subdued market environment curbing demand.
Supply chain issues had eased, the company said, after a warning in August they could continue throughout the year. Sales this year were up 5.1% so far.
Fully electric sales hit 15.1% in the third quarter, outstripping BMW's end-year target of 15%.
Free cash flow for the automotive segment so far this year came in at €5.7bn (about R111,343,002,000), near the full-year forecast of €6bn (about R117,203,160,000).
BMW reports higher margin in Q3, sticks to annual forecast
Image: Lennart Preiss/Getty Images
BMW reported on Friday a higher third-quarter margin in its automotive segment, with sales of higher-priced and fully electric cars keeping it on course to achieve annual forecasts.
The carmaker's margin on earnings before interest and taxes was 9.8% in the quarter, rising to 10.8%, excluding the impact of last year's decision to take majority control of its Chinese joint venture, BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA).
Group revenues rose 3.4% to €38.5bn (about R752,070,726,000), beating estimates of eight analysts polled by LSEG, but group net profit fell 7.7% in light of last year's figures having been boosted by the BBA consolidation, BMW said. The carmaker, which has maintained a cautiously optimistic tone through the year and raised its automotive margin outlook in August, kept unchanged its positive tone on annual forecasts.
In a statement it made no mention of high interest rates or inflation weighing on growth, in contrast to other competitors such as Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, which warned of a subdued market environment curbing demand.
Supply chain issues had eased, the company said, after a warning in August they could continue throughout the year. Sales this year were up 5.1% so far.
Fully electric sales hit 15.1% in the third quarter, outstripping BMW's end-year target of 15%.
Free cash flow for the automotive segment so far this year came in at €5.7bn (about R111,343,002,000), near the full-year forecast of €6bn (about R117,203,160,000).
MORE
Ferrari nudges up 2023 forecasts after a power third quarter
These were the best selling cars and bakkies in October
Aston Martin cuts volume target as DB12 hits production snag
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos