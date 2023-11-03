news

Nio plans to eliminate 10% of its positions

03 November 2023
Chinese electric vehicle upstart Nio plans to eliminate 10% of its jobs, the company said on Friday.
The adjustments will be completed this month, Nio said, without disclosing the exact number of affected staffers.

"We have a gap between our overall performance and expectations," the company said, adding it needs to improve efficiency and ensure adequate resources.

