Chinese electric vehicle upstart Nio plans to eliminate 10% of its jobs, the company said on Friday.
The adjustments will be completed this month, Nio said, without disclosing the exact number of affected staffers.
"We have a gap between our overall performance and expectations," the company said, adding it needs to improve efficiency and ensure adequate resources.
Nio plans to eliminate 10% of its positions
Image: ©unitysphere/123RF.COM
