news

Lucid cuts prices of electric sedans amid EV price wars

06 November 2023 - 09:10 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lucid slashed the price of its Air Touring model, pictured, to $87,500 from $95,000 and the more powerful Grand Touring by by $10,000 (R182,480) to $115,600 (R2,109,474). File photo.
Lucid slashed the price of its Air Touring model, pictured, to $87,500 from $95,000 and the more powerful Grand Touring by by $10,000 (R182,480) to $115,600 (R2,109,474). File photo.
Image: Lucid

Lucid cut prices of its Air range of luxury sedans earlier this week for a limited time ahead of the holiday season, amid stiff competition and slowing demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

High-interest rates have hit demand for EVs, and auto manufacturers, led by the world's most valuable carmaker Tesla, have responded by cutting prices.

The Elon Musk-led automaker has cut sticker prices multiple times this year to fend off new lower priced electric vehicles from eating into its depleting market share.

The EV price war has forced companies to prioritise sales over margins and has brought down the average price of EVs to $50,683 (about R924,869) in September, a report by Cox Automotive showed.

Lucid slashed the price of its Air Touring model to $87,500 (R1,596,704) from $95,000 (R1,733,564) and the more powerful Grand Touring by $10,000 (R182,480) to $115,600 (R2,109,474).

The Newark, California-based company also slashed the price of its all-wheel drive Air Pure to $74,900 (R1,367,333) from $82,400 (R1,504,249). The price of its latest offering, the rear-wheel drive Air Pure, remains unchanged at $77,400 (R1,412,971).

Tesla has cut the prices of its Model S premium sedan, Lucid Air's closest competitor, to $74,990 (R1,368,976).

Lucid had previously cut prices for its cars in August as the company burned through cash as it ramped up production in a tough economy.

However, backing from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has given the company, which is set to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday, a liquidity boost over some of its other cash-crunched peers.

The price cut offer will be valid until November 30, the company said.

READ MORE:

BMW says 'no interest' in price war as order books bulge

BMW forecast strong fourth quarter sales on Friday and said its order book was filled into the first few months of next year, with executives adding ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Ferrari nudges up 2023 forecasts after a power third quarter

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari on Thursday slightly raised its forecasts for its full-year core earnings, after beating estimates with its ...
Motoring
3 days ago

These were the best selling cars and bakkies in October

New vehicle sales dropped in October compared to the same month the previous year. However, the declines were generally smaller than the industry had ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Proton X90 Reviews
  2. Disconsolate Wolff says Mercedes W14 doesn’t deserve to win a race Motorsport
  3. Lucid cuts prices of electric sedans amid EV price wars news
  4. Norris says second is as good as he can get for time being Motorsport
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

EFF's Julius Malema says he will never support Springboks, a week after EFF ...
Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa