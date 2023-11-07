Fiat Strada bakkie may be headed for South Africa

Stellantis has dropped a strong hint that the three-quarter-tonne Fiat Strada will return to South Africa, to fill the gap for compact bakkies left by the soon-to-be-discontinued Nissan NP200.

The multinational carmaker announced today that left-hand drive Stradas will be launched in Sub-Saharan Africa later this month, though it has not confirmed when it will arrive in South Africa. For now the pickup is only built in left-hand-drive variants.

The previous-generation Strada sold here briefly a number of years ago, and its return would come at an opportune time after Nissan recently confirmed production of its popular NP200 half-tonner at the Rosslyn plant near Pretoria will cease in March 2024. The NP200 has been in local production since 2008 when it replaced the long-running Nissan 1400, and held a monopoly on the country’s half-tonne bakkie market for many years after the discontinuation of the popular Ford Bantam and Chev Ute.

The Fiat Strada is popular in Brazil where the second-generation version has sold more than 400,000 units since 2020.

Developed and manufactured at the Stellantis plant in Betim, Minas Gerais, Brazil, the compact pickup has sold about 2.1-million units over 25 years.