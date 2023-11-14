news

Millennials are the worst drivers, according to US study

Gen Zers appear to drive safer than several other age groups, the study found

14 November 2023 - 14:29 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Research by car accident attorneys found that people aged 25 to 34 accounted for the most crashes.
Research by car accident attorneys found that people aged 25 to 34 accounted for the most crashes.
Image: Gallo Images

Millennials are the worst drivers, according to a recent generational analysis by car accident attorneys in the US.

Friend, Levinson & Turner found that people between the ages of 25 and 34 accounted for the most car accidents, the most fatal car accidents and the second-highest percentage of distracted drivers.

The research team evaluated age groups on a number of factors based on data from the US's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), including the number of car crashes, the number of fatal car crashes, the prevalence of dangerous driving behaviours, speeding drivers in fatal crashes and blood alcohol content in drivers in fatal crashes.

The data showed that millennials tend to be worse drivers than their younger and older counterparts in the US. The second worst drivers according to age group are people between the ages of 35 and 44, responsible for the second most alcohol-related speeding crashes.

The newest generation, Gen Zers (aged 16 to 24), appear to drive safer than several other age groups, the study found.

Gen Zers averaged 44 car accidents per 100,000 drivers, correlating to only a 6% chance of a car accident — the second lowest percentage of car accidents when compared to all age groups. Gen Zers boasted the fewest fatal car accidents, despite being easily distracted and likely to speed.

The research identified Baby Boomers (aged 63 to 72) as the best drivers, averaging just 14 accidents per 100,000 drivers and accounting for the fewest instances of distracted driving, which claimed the lives of about 3,522 people in 2021 alone, according to NHTSA.

The study found that the percentage of accidents involving speeding drivers between the ages of 15 and 20 while under the influence of alcohol is one of the lowest at 20%. Once drivers reach the drinking age, there’s an immediate increase to 40%.

MORE

More Cape Town drivers with unpaid fines end up in jail

City sounds a warning to errant drivers as warrant arrests increase by 36.2%
Motoring
1 day ago

Tesla wins first US Autopilot trial involving fatal crash

Tesla on Tuesday won the first US trial over allegations that its Autopilot driver assistant feature led to a death, a major victory for the carmaker ...
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Mercedes conducts world’s first public EV crash test

In a world first, Mercedes-Benz has crash tested two fully electric vehicles and published the results.
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Sporty new Omoda C5 GT en route to South Africa New Models
  2. Millennials are the worst drivers, according to US study news
  3. Suzuki Jimny five-door touches down in Mzansi at last New Models
  4. F1 finally on the right track in Vegas after parking lot past Motorsport
  5. Carmakers' drive to avoid China's EV rare earth dominance gathers speed news

Latest Videos

Suspicious device removed from soccer stadium during African Football League ...
Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police