news

Expect more savings at the pumps in December, says the AA

16 November 2023 - 10:52 By Motoring Reporter and AASA
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Consumers can expect a decrease of about R1.06/l for ULP 95, R1.05/l for ULP 93, and a massive decrease of about R2.10/l for diesel. Illuminating paraffin is expected to drop by about R1.75/l.
Consumers can expect a decrease of about R1.06/l for ULP 95, R1.05/l for ULP 93, and a massive decrease of about R2.10/l for diesel. Illuminating paraffin is expected to drop by about R1.75/l.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Fuel prices across the board are projected to decrease significantly in December, according to unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

The Automobile Association (AA) said the decreases will add further relief to struggling consumers, especially ahead of the end of the year, and the expected increase in traffic on major holiday routes.

Based on data from the CEF, consumers can expect a decrease of about R1.06/l for ULP 95, R1.05/l for ULP 93, and a massive decrease of about R2.10/l for diesel. Illuminating paraffin is expected to drop by about R1.75/l.

“The data is showing international product prices have eased since the beginning of the month and are contributing to the bulk of the expected decreases. The stronger value of the Rand against the US dollar is also playing its part and is combining with the more stable oil prices to ensure South Africans can look forward to lower fuel prices in December,” said the AA.

Based on these numbers, ULP 95 inland could drop to about R22.17/l and R22.05 at the coast, marking the lowest pricing for this fuel since February. The expected drop in the diesel price will bring this fuel cost down to around R22.15/l, higher than its August pricing of R20.21/l but cheaper than its September pricing of R23.05/l.

“South Africans planning long journeys for their end-of-year holidays will, no doubt, be extremely happy with this news, as will consumers who suffer when diesel prices increase,” said the AA.

To further benefit from lower fuel prices, the association urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good mechanical condition, and their tyres are in a good state and inflated according to manufacturer’s specifications.

“Planning for a long journey during the December/January break should begin now and should include a complete once-over of your vehicle to ensure it is ready for a long trip. In addition to keeping your vehicle in good condition, we also urge all road users to ensure their state of mind is equally ready to share the road with other road users and to play their part in keeping our roads safe this festive season,” said the AA.

Adjusted fuel prices come into effect on December 6.

MORE

10 cars that give you more than 1,000km of range on a tank of fuel

With the price of fuel on the rise, we look at a clutch of vehicles capable of travelling long distances between fill-ups.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Six of our favourite fuel sippers

As motoring journalists who constantly review new cars, we can share a real world view of how some of these cars consume fuel
Lifestyle
1 month ago

What South Africa's best truck drivers can teach you about saving fuel

The cost of fuel in South Africa is rising steadily. After the latest increases, implemented at midnight on October 3, inland motorists are now ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. F1 drivers say there is no reason to fear the Las Vegas Sphere Motorsport
  2. Expect more savings at the pumps in December, says the AA news
  3. Verstappen says Las Vegas GP is ‘99% show, 1% sport’ Motorsport
  4. Hyundai unveils racy new Ioniq 5 N New Models
  5. How F1 drivers are prepping to work the late shift in Las Vegas Motorsport

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...