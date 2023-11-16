news

Vatican in deal with VW for all-electric car fleet by 2030

16 November 2023 - 08:06 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Pope currently is driven inside the Vatican and around Rome in either a Ford Focus or a Fiat 500, both of them simple versions. He has shunned the large, gas-guzzling bulletproof limousines favoured by his predecessors.
The Pope currently is driven inside the Vatican and around Rome in either a Ford Focus or a Fiat 500, both of them simple versions. He has shunned the large, gas-guzzling bulletproof limousines favoured by his predecessors.
Image: Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Vatican on Wednesday signed an agreement with German carmaker Volkswagen to replace the city-state's entire car fleet with electric vehicles by 2030.

The governor's office of the world's smallest state gave no financial details of the deal in a statement but said would involve medium- and long-term leasing of Volkswagen and Skoda cars.

It said the “partnership accord” with the Volkswagen Group was one of the ways the 108-acre sovereign city-state aims to reach a long-term goal of becoming carbon neutral and relying exclusively on renewable energy.

The Vatican's fleet of cars includes dozens of vehicles, most of them dark blue. A pool of drivers take senior Vatican officials to events in Rome and beyond. The fleet also includes many maintenance, gardening and delivery vehicles.

Many lower-ranking Vatican officials and employees own and drive their own cars into the city-state from Rome.

The statement said the Vatican would build a network of electric charging stations inside its walls and at its properties in Rome. Employees will be allowed to use them for their private cars, apparently as an incentive to move away from fossil fuels.

The Pope currently is driven inside the Vatican and around Rome in either a Ford Focus or a Fiat 500, both of them simple versions. He has shunned the large, gas-guzzling bulletproof limousines favoured by his predecessors.

It was not clear if the deal with Volkswagen eventually will cover the “popemobiles”, the specially built, high, white vehicles which transport the pope through crowds in St. Peter's Square. One currently in use is a Mercedes.

Francis, 86, has made protection of the environment a hallmark of his papacy and often has called for a transition away from fossil fuels.

VW's Blume says a €20,000 EV could come in second half of decade

Volkswagen has not made a decision on producing a €20,000 (R394,319) electric car yet, but CEO Oliver Blume is convinced the company can get there by ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Fisker plunges to all-time low after cutting production target

Shares of Fisker fell by more than 24% to an all-time low on Tuesday after the electric-vehicle startup slashed its production targets as it ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Renault seeks to charge up investors for EV unit IPO

Renault will try on Wednesday to fire up doubtful investors ahead of a planned market listing of its electric vehicle unit Ampere, a key plank of CEO ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Hyundai unveils racy new Ioniq 5 N New Models
  2. Tesla faces pressure in Sweden as workers at supplier are set to strike news
  3. Frigid Las Vegas GP forecast has F1 teams on high alert Motorsport
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Ford Ranger Wildtrak X joins our fleet Reviews
  5. Flashback to Vegas’ original F1 track: 1981 at Caesars parking lot Motorsport

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...