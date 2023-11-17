Amazon will sell Hyundai vehicles online in the US from next year, the two companies said on Thursday.
Customers will be able to shop for, equip and buy a car at Amazon.com and schedule delivery through a local Hyundai dealer.
The agreement is an expansion of a deal announced two years ago to expand Hyundai's digital showroom on Amazon.com, enabling customers to configure a vehicle, calculate the price and locate a dealer to complete the sale.
Hyundai set up its first digital showroom on Amazon in 2018.
The latest version was announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
The new agreement also will enable buyers of new Hyundai vehicles in 2025 to access Amazon's Alexa voice assistant from their cars.
“Partnering with one of the world’s most customer-centric organisations unlocks opportunities as we expand our portfolio, grow our sales network, transition to electrification and realise the future of smart mobility,” said Hyundai Motor CEO Jay Chang.
Amazon to sell Hyundai vehicles online starting in 2024
Image: Supplied
Amazon will sell Hyundai vehicles online in the US from next year, the two companies said on Thursday.
Customers will be able to shop for, equip and buy a car at Amazon.com and schedule delivery through a local Hyundai dealer.
The agreement is an expansion of a deal announced two years ago to expand Hyundai's digital showroom on Amazon.com, enabling customers to configure a vehicle, calculate the price and locate a dealer to complete the sale.
Hyundai set up its first digital showroom on Amazon in 2018.
The latest version was announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
The new agreement also will enable buyers of new Hyundai vehicles in 2025 to access Amazon's Alexa voice assistant from their cars.
“Partnering with one of the world’s most customer-centric organisations unlocks opportunities as we expand our portfolio, grow our sales network, transition to electrification and realise the future of smart mobility,” said Hyundai Motor CEO Jay Chang.
MORE:
Expect more savings at the pumps in December, says the AA
Tesla faces pressure in Sweden as workers at supplier are set to strike
VW's Blume says a €20,000 EV could come in second half of decade
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos