Amazon to sell Hyundai vehicles online starting in 2024

17 November 2023 - 09:18 By Reuters
Customers will be able to shop for, equip and buy a car at Amazon.com and schedule delivery through a local Hyundai dealer, the companies said.
Image: Supplied

Amazon will sell Hyundai vehicles online in the US from next year, the two companies said on Thursday.

Customers will be able to shop for, equip and buy a car at Amazon.com and schedule delivery through a local Hyundai dealer.

The agreement is an expansion of a deal announced two years ago to expand Hyundai's digital showroom on Amazon.com, enabling customers to configure a vehicle, calculate the price and locate a dealer to complete the sale.

Hyundai set up its first digital showroom on Amazon in 2018.

The latest version was announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The new agreement also will enable buyers of new Hyundai vehicles in 2025 to access Amazon's Alexa voice assistant from their cars.

“Partnering with one of the world’s most customer-centric organisations unlocks opportunities as we expand our portfolio, grow our sales network, transition to electrification and realise the future of smart mobility,” said Hyundai Motor CEO Jay Chang.

