Li Auto to start mass production of its Mega EV in February 2024

Li Auto said on Friday it will start mass production and delivery of its first pure electric car in February as the up and coming Chinese automaker bets on fast-charging technology to solve range anxiety for electric vehicle users.
Li Auto said its Mega multipurpose vehicle (MPV), with a waterdrop-shaped front design, will be equipped with 800-volt charging architecture and Chinese battery giant CATL's latest Qilin batteries. The combination would give the Mega a range of 500km on a 12-minute charge, the company said.
Li Auto, which has already started taking pre-orders in China for the new model at an estimated price of under 600,000 yuan (about R1,527,299), also touted the low air resistance of its streaming design, which reduces energy consumption and extends the driving range.
Chinese media began reporting on the planned launch earlier this month and China Merchants Bank International Securities analyst Shi Ji said in a note last week that Li Auto expected a monthly sales volume of 5,000 units or higher for Mega.
That would put Li Auto at the top of the large-sized MPV segment led by Mercedes-Benz, which is aiming its Vito model at business users, with average monthly sales of 1,400 units.
Li Auto declined to comment on its monthly sales target.
“Li Auto's Mega will become the top choice of cars priced above 500,000 yuan (about R1,270,189) for family users, the model with the highest sales among cars in that price range of all fuel types and sizes,” the company said.
The Mega MPV will be the first model made at the company's Beijing plant, which has a design capacity of 100,000 units a year.
Founded in 2015, Li Auto offers four extended range hybrid SUVs priced above 300,000 yuan (about R762,113) which are designed for family users. It ranked seventh by sales volume in the first 10 months this year among manufacturers of electric and hybrid cars in China and hasn't unveiled plans to sell its cars overseas.
The company posted net income of 2.82 billion yuan (about R7,157,757,840) in the third quarter and revenue of 34.68 billion yuan (about R88,025,192,160).
Image: Li Auto
