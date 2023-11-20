Audi South Africa has announced that travellers using the Bidvest Premier Lounges in the domestic departure terminals at OR Tambo and Cape Town International airports will now charge their media devices on mini-versions of the company's electric vehicle chargers.
The campaign runs until the end of January 2024.
By allowing passengers to charge their smart devices by plugging into the compact chargers, the campaign aims to change the way South Africans perceive EV charging, making electric mobility a normal part of everyday life.
“The idea behind the campaign is underpinned by the fact that charging a car feels very unfamiliar to South Africans, but charging our devices is already a habit we’re accustomed to,” said Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa.
“So just in time for the holiday season, we’re giving travellers a good opportunity to charge up their devices before their flights, all while showing them that, just like their phone, charging an electric vehicle is easy, quick and convenient.”
Mini Audi e-tron chargers pop up at airport premium lounges
The campaign aims to communicate the similarities between charging a cellphone and an electric vehicle
Image: Supplied
In collaboration with its partners, Audi has already invested about R45m in state-of-the-art charging technology. This investment has paved the way for customers to access a rapidly expanding network of more than 400 charging connectors, making electric vehicle ownership convenient and accessible.
Of these, Audi has been responsible for 127 charging stations and has plans for more in the future.
Image: SUPPLIED
