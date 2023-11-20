news

Mini Audi e-tron chargers pop up at airport premium lounges

The campaign aims to communicate the similarities between charging a cellphone and an electric vehicle

20 November 2023 - 14:10 By Motoring Reporter
The mini Audi e-tron chargers for mobile devices at Premier lounges.
Image: Supplied

Audi South Africa has announced that travellers using the Bidvest Premier Lounges in the domestic departure terminals at OR Tambo and Cape Town International airports will now charge their media devices on mini-versions of the company's electric vehicle chargers.

The campaign runs until the end of January 2024.

By allowing passengers to charge their smart devices by plugging into the compact chargers, the campaign aims to change the way South Africans perceive EV charging, making electric mobility a normal part of everyday life.

“The idea behind the campaign is underpinned by the fact that charging a car feels very unfamiliar to South Africans, but charging our devices is already a habit we’re accustomed to,” said Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa.

“So just in time for the holiday season, we’re giving travellers a good opportunity to charge up their devices before their flights, all while showing them that, just like their phone, charging an electric vehicle is easy, quick and convenient.”

In collaboration with its partners, Audi has already invested about R45m in state-of-the-art charging technology. This investment has paved the way for customers to access a rapidly expanding network of more than 400 charging connectors, making electric vehicle ownership convenient and accessible.

Of these, Audi has been responsible for 127 charging stations and has plans for more in the future.

The real life Audi e-tron charger being modelled by mini-versions at SA's main airports.
Image: SUPPLIED

READ MORE:

Zero Carbon Charge is building SA’s first solar-powered EV charging station

Zero Carbon Charge, in partnership with the Maquassi Hills local municipality in the North West, is building South Africa’s first renewable energy ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Funky GWM Ora 03 electric hatch goes on sale in Mzansi

The doe-eyed Chinese EV is available in a range of four models.
Motoring
5 days ago

Five things I learnt about driving the Volvo C40 Recharge

Thomas Falkiner recently spent time with the all-electric Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Motor. Here are five things he learnt during his week-long test.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Audi trains SA paramedics to disarm e-tron vehicles

The first-of-its-kind training programme aims to keep paramedics, fire services and passengers safe during rescue operations
Motoring
1 year ago
