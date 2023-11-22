Apparently not every motorist likes the smell of a new car, which is created by plastics and adhesives used in the interior of a vehicle. A survey in the UK found the “new” scent can be overpowering for some and even causes headaches and nausea.
Aiming to combat this, the UK company Scrap Car Comparison has introduced a unique air freshener that masks the newly built interior smell with the familiar fragrance of an old car.
“Old Car Smell” has been created in partnership with scent experts EcoScent to bottle what they call the “comforting aroma of a beloved used car, complete with notes of muddy dog walks, drive-thru dinners and sunscreen-soaked summer road trips”.
“New car smell is like Marmite. It’s hard to put a finger on and a scent that can vary from car brand to car brand, people tend to either love it or hate it,” said Scrap Car Comparison.
The old-but-new air freshener could be the ideal gift for road users who found it hard to say goodbye to a trusty old car and the memorable kilometres they drove in it. A survey by the company found more than one in six (14%) drivers cite the familiar smell of their car as one of their favourite things about it.
“Millions of people say goodbye to their old cars every year, many of whom will be switching it for an upgrade or replacing an old scrapheap-bound car with a more reliable model,” said David Kottuan, operations manager at Scrap Car Comparison.
“Though getting a new car is always exciting, as you get to grips with the new features and enjoy the excitement of driving in a smart box-fresh vehicle, it can also be sad with the old motor moving on.
“Similarly, the smell of a new car isn’t for everyone, and can even make some people feel nauseous, so with our ‘Old Car Smell’ we hope being able to take the familiar scent of an old car into a new vehicle will not only aid the discomfort of the ‘new’ smell, but also help to make a fresh-from-the-line car feel a little more like home.”
New air freshener has ‘old car smell’
It captures the comforting aroma of a beloved used vehicle
