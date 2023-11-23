Stellantis buys back shares worth $1bn from Chinese JV partner Dongfeng
23 November 2023 - 08:16
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said on Wednesday it has repurchased 50-million common shares from Dongfeng Motor (Hong Kong) International for about €934m (R19.2bn).
Stellantis, which has a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor in China, said it plans to cancel these shares and the transaction with Dongfeng would not affect its €1.5bn (R30.8bn) open-market repurchase program.
The program, announced on February 22, is expected to complete by the end of 2023.
Chinese automaker Dongfeng would retain 49.2-million common shares, which represents 1.58% of Stellantis' share capital post-cancellation.
