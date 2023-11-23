One of only 50 BMW 3.0 CSLs built to celebrate the M division’s half-century is up for grabs at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Germany this weekend.
Finished in Alpine white with BMW M stripe livery, the 2023 CSL has just 33km on the odometer.
Taking inspiration from the iconic 3.0 CSL “Batmobile” from 1973, the modern 3.0 CSL is a celebration of the half-century of the firm’s M division in 2022 and one of the greatest cars to wear Munich’s famous roundel.
The new Batmobile applies racetrack technology to produce driving pleasure on the road as its ancestor did in the 1970s.
The 3.0 CSL shares most of its mechanical components, including the 3.0l turbocharged straight-six engine, with the production BMW M4. It is the most powerful street-legal straight-six BMW to date, with outputs of 412kW and 550Nm — a considerable jump over the original Batmobile’s 152kW.
This impressive power is fired exclusively to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission with a retro gear knob. Electronic rev matching is fitted as standard and an Active M Differential that works in conjunction with the vehicle’s stability-control system provides optimal traction on all surfaces.
Limited production BMW 3.0 CSL heading to auction
Image: Supplied
One of only 50 BMW 3.0 CSLs built to celebrate the M division’s half-century is up for grabs at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Germany this weekend.
Finished in Alpine white with BMW M stripe livery, the 2023 CSL has just 33km on the odometer.
Taking inspiration from the iconic 3.0 CSL “Batmobile” from 1973, the modern 3.0 CSL is a celebration of the half-century of the firm’s M division in 2022 and one of the greatest cars to wear Munich’s famous roundel.
The new Batmobile applies racetrack technology to produce driving pleasure on the road as its ancestor did in the 1970s.
The 3.0 CSL shares most of its mechanical components, including the 3.0l turbocharged straight-six engine, with the production BMW M4. It is the most powerful street-legal straight-six BMW to date, with outputs of 412kW and 550Nm — a considerable jump over the original Batmobile’s 152kW.
This impressive power is fired exclusively to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission with a retro gear knob. Electronic rev matching is fitted as standard and an Active M Differential that works in conjunction with the vehicle’s stability-control system provides optimal traction on all surfaces.
Image: Supplied
An M Traction Control system features 10 stages of stepped intervention,
The body is mostly made from carbon fibre reinforced plastic and goes through a meticulous painting process. The car honours its ancestor with a muscular body kit including pumped-up wheel arches and a large fixed wing. The wing works in conjunction with the wind tunnel-tuned roof spoiler and rear air diffuser to give the 3.0 CSL extra aerodynamic downforce.
Centre-locking forged light-alloy wheels are standard, 20-inch in front and 21-inch in the rear. Specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres are embossed with the number 50 on their sidewalls.
RM Sotheby’s expects the car to fetch between €800,000 and €1.2m (R16.4m-R24.6m).
If the 2022 3.0 CSL is too modern for you, an original 1973 Batmobile is up for grabs at the same auction and expected to fetch up to €470,000 (R9.6m)
The auction takes place in Munich on Saturday.
MORE:
Paris aims to drive out large SUVs by increasing parking fees
VW partners with DHL Express for test of electric vans in SA
New air freshener has ‘old car smell’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos