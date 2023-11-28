news

Lancia to reveal new Ypsilon small car in February as part of European comeback plan

28 November 2023 - 08:03 By Reuters
Image: Supplied

Lancia said on Monday it would reveal its new Ypsilon small car in February, the first of three new premium models promised by the brand as part of a multiyear relaunch plan under which it will again sell vehicles outside Italy.

After shrinking to just one model in its home market, the 117-year-old brand, part of Stellantis, also has plans for a midsize crossover in 2026 and a compact hatchback in 2028, both fully electric.

The new Ypsilon will initially be presented as a fully-electric, limited edition version of 1,906 units, Lancia said in a newsletter.

The car will go on sale in Italy before summer next year and will also be available in a mild-hybrid version. Sales in other European markets will follow.

The new Ypsilon will be built in Zaragoza, Spain, on the same platform as several other Stellantis models, including the Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600, Peugeot's 208 and 2008 and Opel's Mokka and Corsa.

