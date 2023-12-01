news

Ford targets ‘meaningful changes’ in cost and quality

01 December 2023 - 09:10 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ford is focused on reducing costs across the business, from commodities, labour and warranties to the design of its third-generation electric vehicles, a top executive said on Thursday.
Ford is focused on reducing costs across the business, from commodities, labour and warranties to the design of its third-generation electric vehicles, a top executive said on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

Ford is focused on reducing costs across the business, from commodities, labour and warranties to the design of its third-generation electric vehicles, a top executive said on Thursday.

“We're focused on making meaningful changes in cost and quality” over the next year or two, CFO John Lawler told a Barclays conference.

Earlier Ford pegged the cost of a new UAW labour deal at $8.8bn (about R165,603,680,000) and said it would work to offset that by cutting costs elsewhere.

Lawler said Ford aimed to reduce the complexity of future vehicle designs and cut the number of hours required to build the vehicles.

“We see opportunities in automation” in Ford assembly plants to help lower production costs, he said.

He said the automaker has “a lot of work to do” on trimming warranty costs, but said commodity costs for electric vehicles continue to come down.

Lawler said higher production volumes, smaller batteries and “optimised designs” will help reduce the cost of its second-generation electric vehicles due in the middle of this decade.

Towards the end of the decade, Ford's third-generation EVs will mark a “step change” in further cost reduction efforts, he said.

The company sees continued “robust demand” for its Ford Pro commercial vehicles, with orders “beyond our current production capacity” to immediately fill, Lawler said.

Ford expects additional “pricing compression” next year in its combustion-engine vehicles, as well as continued pressure to shrink premium prices on EVs. Over time, EV prices will converge with those of petrol vehicles, he said.

MORE

Six months after VW exit, idle Russian car plant offers workers redundancy

Furloughed workers at Volkswagen's former plant in Russia are being offered redundancy, according to the union representing them, as the new owners ...
Motoring
1 day ago

EVs struggle with reliability due to charging and battery issues: survey

Electric vehicles continue to grapple with poor reliability due to charging and battery issues, a survey by an influential US non-profit organisation ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Tesla's Musk curses advertisers who left X over antisemitic content

Billionaire Elon Musk told advertisers that have fled his social media platform X over antisemitic content to "Go f**k yourself" in a fiery Wednesday ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court