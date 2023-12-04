news

Honda’s China joint venture dismisses 900 contract workers

04 December 2023 - 08:25 By Reuters
Honda, Japan's biggest carmaker after Toyota, is facing strong headwinds in China.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Honda said on Saturday it was dismissing about 900 contract workers at a joint venture in China as Japanese automakers suffer from a rapid shift to electric vehicles in the world's largest car market.

"Production volume is decreasing so dispatch contracts are terminated in line with that," a spokesperson said of the employees, hired through dispatch agencies, at Honda's venture with China's state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group.

The reduction amounts to about 7% of the venture's workforce of about 13,000, the spokesperson said, declining to say for which models production was being cut.

Toyota has halted production on some ageing lines at a joint venture in China, a spokesperson said on Saturday after a media report that it was partially suspending production due to weak sales.

Its production there was down by about a fifth for the first 10 months of the year compared to the same period last year.

Honda sold 3.2-million vehicles worldwide in January-October, helped by robust demand in the US. Sales in China, accounting for 30% of the total, fell nearly a fifth from a year earlier.

