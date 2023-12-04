Honda said on Saturday it was dismissing about 900 contract workers at a joint venture in China as Japanese automakers suffer from a rapid shift to electric vehicles in the world's largest car market.
"Production volume is decreasing so dispatch contracts are terminated in line with that," a spokesperson said of the employees, hired through dispatch agencies, at Honda's venture with China's state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group.
The reduction amounts to about 7% of the venture's workforce of about 13,000, the spokesperson said, declining to say for which models production was being cut.
Toyota has halted production on some ageing lines at a joint venture in China, a spokesperson said on Saturday after a media report that it was partially suspending production due to weak sales.
Honda, Japan's biggest carmaker after Toyota, is facing strong headwinds in China.
Its production there was down by about a fifth for the first 10 months of the year compared to the same period last year.
Honda sold 3.2-million vehicles worldwide in January-October, helped by robust demand in the US. Sales in China, accounting for 30% of the total, fell nearly a fifth from a year earlier.
Honda’s China joint venture dismisses 900 contract workers
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
