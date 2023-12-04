news

Tesla's China-made EV sales fall 17.8% in November in biggest drop since December 2022

04 December 2023 - 12:44 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Tesla has been under pressure to fend off competition in the world's largest auto market, though CEO Elon Musk's charm offensive in China continues unabated.
Tesla has been under pressure to fend off competition in the world's largest auto market, though CEO Elon Musk's charm offensive in China continues unabated.
Image: Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images

Sales of US automaker Tesla's China-made electric vehicles (EVs) skidded 17.8% in November from the same month a year earlier to 82,432 cars, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data showed on Monday.

That marked the biggest fall since December 2022 when Tesla's sales of China-made EVs fell 21% on the year as the US automaker reduced output and cut prices to deal with rising inventories and weakening demand.

Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars were, however, 14.3% higher than in October.

Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid models, saw passenger vehicle deliveries set another record at 301,378 vehicles in November, up 0.09% from October and 31% from a year earlier.

Tesla has been under pressure to fend off competition in the world's largest auto market, though CEO Elon Musk's charm offensive in China continues unabated.

Musk was among a small group of top US executives who met Chinese President Xi Jinping before a dinner event on the sidelines of the Apec summit in San Francisco in mid-November.

Xi expressed his support for Tesla's development in China, the automaker said in a Weibo post. Musk, in response, said he appreciated the rapid development of China's new energy vehicle sector.

A Tesla-triggered price war in China since the start of the year has roped in more than 40 brands but its share of the country's EV market dropped to 5.78% in October from 8.7% in September, Reuters' calculations based on CPCA data show, as EV sales reached a monthly record.

Since late October Tesla has made five upward price adjustments in China where EV demand growth is slowing as consumers favour more affordable plug-in hybrids even with an ever-increasing range of battery-only vehicles.

Li Auto last month said mass production and delivery of its first full EV vehicles are scheduled for February.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has also moved closer to EV production, with a unit of automaker BAIC Group applying for regulatory approval to build two Xiaomi-branded cars.

MORE

These were South Africa’s best-selling cars in depressed November

Toyota leads again in market that dips 9.8% compared to November last year.
Motoring
15 hours ago

Honda’s China joint venture dismisses 900 contract workers

Honda said on Saturday it was dismissing about 900 contract workers at a joint venture in China, as Japanese automakers suffer from a rapid shift to ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Toyota to expand battery EV line-up in Europe to six models by 2026

Toyota said on Monday it would increase its line-up of battery electric vehicles in Europe to six models by 2026, and it expected the vehicles to ...
Motoring
16 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream