Criminals driving getaway cars have always had to be on top of their game in Italy, where state police use Lamborghinis in their fleet.
The collaboration between the Italian carmaker and the Italian state police started in 2004 and the Urus Performante is the sixth and latest model to enter into the highway police fleet. Stephan Winkelmann, chair and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, handed over the keys of the super SUV to minister of the interior Matteo Piantedosi in the presence of head of police Vittorio Pisani in Rome this week.
The super SUV joins the Huracán LP610-4 in the police fleet, and apart from its criminal-busting role it will be used for special services including the urgent medical transport of organs and plasma.
“It is with great pleasure that we are continuing our 20-year co-operation with the Italian state police,” said Winkelmann.
The Urus Performante was fitted with police livery by technicians at Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata Bolognese factory. A light bar with 360° blue LED lights has been installed on the roof, together with a two-tone electric siren.
The cockpit has been customised with an armoured weapon box, flip-down message display and a special compartment in the boot for stowing service equipment and a defibrillator for first aid response. A portable fridge for the transportation of organs is fitted, including a display and data logger for the continuous monitoring of the internal temperature.
There are no mechanical changes, not that any were needed to the powerful twin-turbo 4.0l V8 engine. With muscular outputs of 490kW and 850Nm, the super SUV blitzes the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds and runs on to a top speed of 306km/h.
Combined with its sporty handling abilities, the Urus Performante holds the best time for a production SUV on the renowned Pikes Peak Hillclimb.
Fast arm of the law: Italian police acquire 309km/h Lamborghini Urus
It won’t be easy for criminals to outrun the 490kW super SUV
Image: Supplied
Criminals driving getaway cars have always had to be on top of their game in Italy, where state police use Lamborghinis in their fleet.
The collaboration between the Italian carmaker and the Italian state police started in 2004 and the Urus Performante is the sixth and latest model to enter into the highway police fleet. Stephan Winkelmann, chair and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, handed over the keys of the super SUV to minister of the interior Matteo Piantedosi in the presence of head of police Vittorio Pisani in Rome this week.
The super SUV joins the Huracán LP610-4 in the police fleet, and apart from its criminal-busting role it will be used for special services including the urgent medical transport of organs and plasma.
“It is with great pleasure that we are continuing our 20-year co-operation with the Italian state police,” said Winkelmann.
The Urus Performante was fitted with police livery by technicians at Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata Bolognese factory. A light bar with 360° blue LED lights has been installed on the roof, together with a two-tone electric siren.
The cockpit has been customised with an armoured weapon box, flip-down message display and a special compartment in the boot for stowing service equipment and a defibrillator for first aid response. A portable fridge for the transportation of organs is fitted, including a display and data logger for the continuous monitoring of the internal temperature.
There are no mechanical changes, not that any were needed to the powerful twin-turbo 4.0l V8 engine. With muscular outputs of 490kW and 850Nm, the super SUV blitzes the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds and runs on to a top speed of 306km/h.
Combined with its sporty handling abilities, the Urus Performante holds the best time for a production SUV on the renowned Pikes Peak Hillclimb.
MORE
REVIEW | BMW XM is large and lusty, but does it deserve the M badge?
Lamborghini unveils Lanzador electric concept car with more than 1,000kW
Lamborghini unleashes Urus Performante as new king of SUVs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos