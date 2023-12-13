EV charger station firms battle for prime locations in Europe, US

It can take four years for a properly placed EV charging station to become profitable once use hits about 15%. Charger companies complain red tape in Europe is slowing expansion. Still, the sector is viewed as a good bet by long-term infrastructure investors such as Infracapital, which owns Norway's Recharge and has invested in Britain's Gridserve.
“With the right locations, long-term investments in [charging companies] make sense,” said Infracapital MD Christophe Bordes.
Hughes believes larger players will start looking beyond existing sites for new real estate, purpose-built for mega-facilities with 20 or 30 fast-charge dispensers, surrounded by retailers and amenities.
“There's a race for space,” he said, “but it will take longer than anybody expects to find, build and enable these new sites for the next generation of fast charging.”
Competition for the best sites is becoming fierce and site hosts can switch between operators before settling on a winner.
“We like to say there's no such thing as a dead deal when you're talking to a site host,” Blink Charging CEO Brendan Jones said.
Firms are also competing for exclusive contracts with hosts.
For example, the UK's InstaVolt — owned by EQT — has deals with companies such as McDonald's to build charging stations at their locations.
“If you can win that partnership, it's yours until you blow it,” InstaVolt CEO Adrian Keen said.
With EQT's “deeper pockets”, InstaVolt plans 10,000 chargers in the UK by 2030, has active chargers in Iceland and has launched operations in Spain and Portugal, Keen said. Consolidation could start in the next year or so, he added.
“That might open up opportunities in the markets we're in, but also open the door to a new market for us.”
Utility EnBW's charging unit has 3,500 EV charge points in Germany, about 20% of that market. It is investing €200bn (R4.1-trillion) annually to hit 30,000 charging points by 2030, leaning on local staff to fend off competition for sites.
The unit has also formed charging network partnerships in Austria, the Czech Republic and northern Italy, vice-president of sales Lars Walch said.
While consolidation is coming, there will still be room for multiple operators, Walch said.
Norway, a leading EV market, has suffered from short-term “over-deployment” this year as companies raced to build charging stations, Recharge CEO Hakon Vist said. The market added 2,000 new charge points to hit a total of 7,200, but EV sales were down 2.7% in October this year.
Recharge has about 20% market share in Norway, just behind Tesla.
“Some companies will find they're too small to meet customers' requirements and leave or sell,” Vist said.
Others are launching companies knowing they could acquire others or be acquired themselves.
New UK entrant, OPTrust-backed Zapgo, plans to target underserved parts of England's southwest, offering landlords a slice of charging revenue to get good locations. It plans 4,000 chargers by 2030, said CEO Steve Leighton, who predicted consolidation “will all come down to money” later this decade.
“The funders who've got the deepest pockets will be running that consolidation,” Leighton said, adding OPTrust “is big, but one of the larger infrastructure funds might come along and want to pick Zapgo up at some point”.
The US market will shift as convenience store chains such as Circle K and Pilot Company, and retail giants such as Walmart, invest hugely in charging stations, McDonald said.
“Like all industries started by a bunch of small start-ups, over time the big guys jump in and ... they consolidate,” McDonald said. “At the end of this decade the logos are going to be very different.”
