news

Fiat will start selling its electric 500e in the US from early 2024

13 December 2023 - 08:17 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A very popular model in Europe, the battery electric 500 is powered by a 42kWh, high-voltage, lithium-ion battery system, with an estimated range of 240km.
A very popular model in Europe, the battery electric 500 is powered by a 42kWh, high-voltage, lithium-ion battery system, with an estimated range of 240km.
Image: Supplied

Fiat will start selling its fully-electric 500e small car in North America in the first quarter of next year, parent Stellantis said on Tuesday, adding it would be its first such retail offering in the region.

A very popular model in Europe, the battery electric (BEV) 500 is powered by a 42kWh, high-voltage, lithium-ion battery system, with an estimated range of 240km.

The car is assembled in the Mirafiori complex in Turin, Italy, and will be exported to the US.

Its suggested selling price in North America is $32,500 (R617,000), with a further $1,595 in delivery costs, the group said.

No sales targets were provided.

Stellantis, the world's third largest carmaker by sales, was created in early 2021 through the merger of Fiat-Chrysler and Peugeot parent PSA. Its other brands include Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Citroën and Maserati.

As part of its business plan, the Franco-Italian group has plans for 100% of its European passenger car sales and 50% of its US passenger car and light-duty truck sales to be BEVs by 2030.

New Transporter completes the Volkswagen bus trio

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles releases disguised images of the vehicle in a teaser video
Motoring
19 hours ago

WATCH | Fast arm of the law: Italian police acquire 309km/h Lamborghini Urus

It won't be easy for criminals to outrun the 490kW super SUV
Motoring
22 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance breaks cover with 600kW

Mercedes-AMG on Tuesday lifted the lid on its explosive new SL 63 S E Performance.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...