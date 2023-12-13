Fiat will start selling its fully-electric 500e small car in North America in the first quarter of next year, parent Stellantis said on Tuesday, adding it would be its first such retail offering in the region.
A very popular model in Europe, the battery electric (BEV) 500 is powered by a 42kWh, high-voltage, lithium-ion battery system, with an estimated range of 240km.
The car is assembled in the Mirafiori complex in Turin, Italy, and will be exported to the US.
Its suggested selling price in North America is $32,500 (R617,000), with a further $1,595 in delivery costs, the group said.
No sales targets were provided.
Stellantis, the world's third largest carmaker by sales, was created in early 2021 through the merger of Fiat-Chrysler and Peugeot parent PSA. Its other brands include Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Citroën and Maserati.
As part of its business plan, the Franco-Italian group has plans for 100% of its European passenger car sales and 50% of its US passenger car and light-duty truck sales to be BEVs by 2030.
Fiat will start selling its electric 500e in the US from early 2024
Image: Supplied
