news

France's revamped EV incentive scheme toughens market for Chinese-made cars

14 December 2023 - 14:14 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Tesla's Model Y will be eligible for the state bonus scheme but not its China-made Model 3 (pictured).
Tesla's Model Y will be eligible for the state bonus scheme but not its China-made Model 3 (pictured).
Image: Tesla INC

France's revamped rules on consumer cash incentives for electric car purchases favour vehicles made in France and Europe over models manufactured in China, a government list of eligible car types published on Thursday showed.

About 65% of electric cars sold in France will be eligible for the state bonus scheme, including 24 models produced by Stellantis and five by Renault. Tesla's Model Y will be eligible but not its Model 3.

President Emmanuel Macron's government wants to make French and European-made EVs more affordable for domestic consumers relative to cheaper vehicles produced in China.

The French government already offered buyers a cash incentive of between €5,000 (R101,188) and €7,000 (R141,616) to get more electric cars on the road, at a total cost of €1bn (R20.23bn) per year.

However, in the absence of cheap European-made EVs, a third of all incentives are going to consumers buying EVs made in China, French finance ministry officials say. The trend has helped spur a surge in imports and a growing competitive gap with domestic producers.

New eligibility criteria include the carbon emitted in the manufacturing process for an EV. China's auto industry relies heavily on coal-generated electricity, meaning many Chinese-made EVs will henceforth not qualify.

The Ademe agency overseeing the process studied the eligibility of almost 500 EV models and their variants to include in the scheme.

Dacia, the low-cost Renault brand, saw its Spring model that is imported from China excluded from the list, as was SAIC's MG4.

Tesla's Model 3 is made in China. The Model Y, which is larger and more expensive, is made mainly in Berlin.

READ MORE

New-car dealers slice profits to rev up shrinking sales

New-car dealers in South Africa want your business really badly. Desperate to rev up declining new-car sales, they are offering discounts and ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Ferrari and Philip Morris collaborate to cut carbon footprint of Italian plants

Luxury sports carmaker Ferrari said on Wednesday it would work with tobacco company Philip Morris International (PMI) to study ways in which they ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

BMW gains test licence for L3 autonomous driving in Shanghai

BMW Group has received a test licence for level 3 autonomous driving on high-speed roads in Shanghai, the German automaker said on Thursday, a move ...
Motoring
9 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...