Milano is the name of Alfa Romeo's new B-segment SUV fighter

Smaller than the Tonale, the new car will be built on the E-CMP Stellantis platform that underpins the Jeep Avenger, Opel Mokka and Peugeot 2008

15 December 2023 - 15:00 By MOTORING REPORTER
The Milano name has been chosen to hark back in history while charting a path to a new future.
Image: SUPPLIED

Alfa Romeo will in April reveal its newest car to be called the Milano. The new bambino will be the Italian brand's first B-segment sport urban vehicle which will also be available in a 100% electric version.

The car that will be built on the E-CMP Stellantis platform that underpins the Jeep Avenger, Opel Mokka, Peugeot 2008 and 208 will slot in below the Alfa Romeo Tonale in size.

Think of it as the return of the Alfa Romeo MiTo (Milano-Turino) but in crossover SUV form to compete with other premium B-segment alternatives such as VW's T-Cross.

“With the arrival of Milano in 2024, Alfa Romeo completes a line-up capable of meeting the desires of all our enthusiasts and much more. Milano is intended as a symbolic ‘welcome back’ to all our Alfisti fans,” says CEO Jean-Phillipe Imparato.

“As owners of the Giulietta and Mito, they have been waiting to confirm their love for Alfa Romeo. It also serves as a ‘welcome’ to anyone looking for a unique sporting experience in this segment and the distinctive beauty of Italian design.”

The choice of the name “Milano” is steeped in the brand's history. Since 1910, the Alfa Romeo emblem has included two of the symbols that identify Milan: The cross, the historical symbol of the capital of Lombardy, and the Biscione serpent, the coat of arms of the noble Visconti family and one of the city's most iconic emblems.

For more than 60 years (1910—1972), the name Milano featured in the lower part of the logo. Through 1918, it was accompanied by the acronym ALFA (Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili), then from 1919 by Alfa Romeo.

The brand recently revealed the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, a halo car built to fill the void left behind by the limited-number 8C Competizione it built between 2007 and 2010. 

