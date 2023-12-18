news

No Tesla recall planned in Europe over Autopilot concerns

Functions differ to those in US, where a major recall was announced last week

18 December 2023 - 08:03 By Reuters
In the US Tesla will deploy an over-the-air software update to encourage drivers to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility whenever Autosteer is engaged.
Image: Reuters

The Dutch vehicle authority RDW said on Friday it does not plan a Tesla recall in Europe following a major US recall last week due to concerns about its Autopilot driver assistance systems.

Among European vehicle authorities, the Netherlands' RDW issues the type, or general approval, for Tesla cars.

The agency cited differences between Autopilot functions available on the European and US markets and said it is in touch with Tesla.

Tesla is recalling more than 2-million vehicles in the US to install new safeguards to prevent the misuse of its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been investigating the electric vehicle company headed by Elon Musk for more than two years over whether its systems adequately ensure drivers pay attention when using them.

Tesla said Autopilot’s software controls “may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse”.

Acting NHTSA administrator Ann Carlson said earlier this year it was “important that driver-monitoring systems take into account that humans over-trust technology”.

Tesla said it would deploy an over-the-air software update that would “incorporate additional controls and alerts to those already existing on affected vehicles to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility whenever Autosteer is engaged”.

Autosteer is a component of Autopilot that maintains a set speed or following distance and works to keep a vehicle in its driving lane.

The agency opened an investigation in August 2021 into Autopilot after identifying more than a dozen crashes in which Tesla vehicles hit stationary emergency vehicles.

