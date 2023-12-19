news

Electric vehicle expedition reaches the South Pole

Husband and wife team achieve first successful pole-to-pole drive in a 30,000km adventure

19 December 2023 - 08:39 By Staff Writer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
This is the first time any car has completed a pole to pole journey.
This is the first time any car has completed a pole to pole journey.
Image: Supplied

Husband and wife adventurers Chris and Julie Ramsey have completed their all-electric journey to the South Pole in Antarctica.

Their 10-month, 30,000km adventure that started on the frozen Arctic Sea at the Magnetic North Pole, has seen them drive the varied terrains and conditions of North, Central and South America before carefully traversing the most remote continent on the planet, to reach the South Pole on December 15. This is the first time any car, let alone an EV, has completed such a journey.

Across long distances and challenging off-road terrains, the electric expedition vehicle, an all-wheel drive Nissan Ariya, has passed the toughest tests at extreme temperatures and high altitudes. The vehicle — factory-standard with no modifications to the powertrain or battery — was modified by polar mobility specialists Arctic Trucks, to accommodate 39-inch BF Goodrich tyres.

Their journey took them about 10 months and saw them travel through 14 countries to reach Antarctica. They used electric charging points on the route, and a wind turbine and solar device in the polar regions.

Chris and Julie began planning Pole to Pole in 2017 after completing the Mongol Rally in their Nissan Leaf, the first time an EV had been used to tackle the 10,000km challenge.

Chris said: “I can’t believe we’re at the South Pole. After so many years of planning, it doesn’t feel real. I’ve always had full confidence in the amazing capabilities of electric vehicles, and I knew our Nissan Ariya would tackle everything thrown at it. But it’s been far tougher than I anticipated. I’m proud that Pole to Pole has reached millions of people in parts of the world and enthused them about embracing EV in their day-to-day lives.”

Julie added: “This has been an incredible journey, with the people we’ve met, the friends we’ve made and the support we’ve received. Pole to Pole started out as just Chris and I, but the expedition team is now made of up of thousands of kind, forward-thinking people. These supporters and contributors want to make a difference and share the excitement of electric driving.”

Discover how the Pole to Pole adventure unfolded at https://poletopoleev.com/

READ MORE

Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Taycan Turbo S set new lap records at Buddh circuit

Porsche and AutoCar India set two new lap records for a production car and production EVs, respectively, at the Buddh International Circuit.
Motoring
1 day ago

EV sales hit record high in US while Tesla loses market share

Electric vehicle sales in the US jumped to more than 300,000 for the first time in the third quarter, but industry leader Tesla's market share ...
Motoring
2 months ago

REVIEW | GWM Ora 03 offers charm and decent range at a semi-palatable price

Last week Ebrahim Patel short circuited hopes of cheaper electric vehicles (EVs) in South Africa by announcing their import duties would not be ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Murder accused's father weeps in court after bail proceedings in Kirsten Kluyts ...
South African ex-President Jacob Zuma has denounced the ANC and pledged to vote ...