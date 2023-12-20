news

Hyundai to sell its Russian car factory for R1,400

20 December 2023 - 08:44 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the opening ceremony of a Hyundai plant in St.Petersburg in 2010.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the opening ceremony of a Hyundai plant in St.Petersburg in 2010.
Image: Reuters

South Korea's Hyundai Motor plans to sell its plant in Russia for a nominal 7,000 roubles (R1,400), a company official said on Tuesday, making it the latest global automaker to sell Russian assets since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

In a regulatory filing, Hyundai said it would take a 287bn won (R4bn) loss selling the plant, in which operations have been suspended since March 2022.

The company said it was seeking to transfer its assets in the plant in St Petersburg to Russia's Art-Finance and include a buyback option, adding it plans to complete the deal by December 28.

A Hyundai  official said it would receive 10,000 roubles (R2,000) in total for the sale of all its Russian assets.

Russia's government commission on foreign asset sales, which demands discounts of at least 50% on deals involving departing companies, has approved the deal, the RIA news agency cited Russian industry and trade minister Denis Manturov as saying.

“Hyundai and Art-Finance are clarifying the parameters of the deal, including the buyback option,” RIA quoted him as saying.

Hyundai and its affiliate Kia were among the top three selling brands in Russia before the war. Since then global players have pulled out with Chinese brands moving in to replace them.

Hyundai is following other major carmakers that have sold their assets in Russia for nominals fee and included buyback options that could one day allow them to return.

Art-Finance is owned by Andrei Pavlovich, who acquired Volkswagen's Russian assets in May, said AGR Automotive, which is what the German carmaker's factory was renamed.

Autodealer group Avilon had supported Art-Finance on the Volkswagen deal. Pavlovich is the former head of Avilon, but Avilon said it is not linked to Art-Finance and AGR Automotive.

Six months after VW exit, idle Russian car plant offers workers redundancy

Furloughed workers at Volkswagen's former plant in Russia are being offered redundancy, according to the union representing them, as the new owners ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Kim Jong Un checks out Putin's ride at Russia summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to check out his Russian-made limousine on Wednesday ahead of their summit, ...
Motoring
3 months ago

The big exit: Here's what has become of Western carmakers' assets in Russia

Domestic producers and Chinese firms pick up the pieces after Western automakers quit Russia over its invasion of Ukraine
Motoring
5 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

South Africa: Families anxiously wait outside underground mine protest
Murder accused's father weeps in court after bail proceedings in Kirsten Kluyts ...