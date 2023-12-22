Hyundai Motor will reveal its future blueprint for hydrogen energy as well as software and artificial intelligence (AI) at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in the US next month.
The South Korean carmaker released a teaser image and shared initial details of its CES 2024 announcements. At the event, Hyundai Motor will share its future blueprint for a hydrogen energy ecosystem and a vision for software and AI under the theme “Ease every way”.
The Hyundai Media Day will be held on January 8 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre in Las Vegas, with the event to be live streamed via the company’s global YouTube channel.
Hyundai Motor hasn’t revealed details but said it will present how its hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformation will bring “universal benefits to humanity”. The company will also reveal its plan to foster human-centred innovations beyond mobility to add comfort to people’s daily lives.
Hyundai Motor’s future blueprint will combine the capabilities of Hyundai Motor Group affiliates to accelerate the transition towards a hydrogen-powered society. The company will also unveil its modular hydrogen toolbox to effectively establish a clean hydrogen value chain.
Hyundai will outline the group-wide software strategy and future direction to build a fully optimised, user-centric ecosystem connecting devices, services and solutions.
In 2001 Hyundai became a first-mover in hydrogen fuel cell technology with the launch of the ix35 fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), the world's first mass produced car powered by hydrogen. Its latest FCEV is the Nexo, which was launched in 2018 and is sold in a handful of countries.
Hyundai to reveal future blueprint for hydrogen energy at CES
Korean carmaker says transformation will bring universal benefits to humanity
Image: Supplied
Hyundai Motor will reveal its future blueprint for hydrogen energy as well as software and artificial intelligence (AI) at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in the US next month.
The South Korean carmaker released a teaser image and shared initial details of its CES 2024 announcements. At the event, Hyundai Motor will share its future blueprint for a hydrogen energy ecosystem and a vision for software and AI under the theme “Ease every way”.
The Hyundai Media Day will be held on January 8 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre in Las Vegas, with the event to be live streamed via the company’s global YouTube channel.
Hyundai Motor hasn’t revealed details but said it will present how its hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformation will bring “universal benefits to humanity”. The company will also reveal its plan to foster human-centred innovations beyond mobility to add comfort to people’s daily lives.
Hyundai Motor’s future blueprint will combine the capabilities of Hyundai Motor Group affiliates to accelerate the transition towards a hydrogen-powered society. The company will also unveil its modular hydrogen toolbox to effectively establish a clean hydrogen value chain.
Hyundai will outline the group-wide software strategy and future direction to build a fully optimised, user-centric ecosystem connecting devices, services and solutions.
In 2001 Hyundai became a first-mover in hydrogen fuel cell technology with the launch of the ix35 fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), the world's first mass produced car powered by hydrogen. Its latest FCEV is the Nexo, which was launched in 2018 and is sold in a handful of countries.
MORE
Toyota, Sasol and Air Products give SA a glimpse of a hydrogen future
Global EV sales hit record 10.5-million units in 2022
Hydrogen Mercedes trucks ready to hit the road
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos