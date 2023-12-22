news

Hyundai to reveal future blueprint for hydrogen energy at CES

Korean carmaker says transformation will bring universal benefits to humanity

22 December 2023 - 09:39 By Staff Writer
The Nexo is Hyundai’s fuel cell electric vehicle.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai Motor will reveal its future blueprint for hydrogen energy as well as software and artificial intelligence (AI) at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in the US next month.

The South Korean carmaker released a teaser image and shared initial details of its CES 2024 announcements. At the event, Hyundai Motor will share its future blueprint for a hydrogen energy ecosystem and a vision for software and AI under the theme “Ease every way”.

The Hyundai Media Day will be held on January 8 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre in Las Vegas, with the event to be live streamed via the company’s global YouTube channel.

Hyundai Motor hasn’t revealed details but said it will present how its hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformation will bring “universal benefits to humanity”. The company will also reveal its plan to foster human-centred innovations beyond mobility to add comfort to people’s daily lives.

Hyundai Motor’s future blueprint will combine the capabilities of Hyundai Motor Group affiliates to accelerate the transition towards a hydrogen-powered society. The company will also unveil its modular hydrogen toolbox to effectively establish a clean hydrogen value chain.

Hyundai will outline the group-wide software strategy and future direction to build a fully optimised, user-centric ecosystem connecting devices, services and solutions. 

In 2001 Hyundai became a first-mover in hydrogen fuel cell technology with the launch of the ix35 fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), the world's first mass produced car powered by hydrogen. Its latest FCEV is the Nexo, which was launched in 2018 and is sold in a handful of countries.

