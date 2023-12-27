The cast of director Michael Mann’s Ferrari is keen to point out to audiences that the film is not only about cars and racing.
Penelope Cruz, who plays Laura Ferrari, said even if someone like her is not interested in cars, the film has so many other layers that focus on family and relationships.
“I appreciate the beauty of Ferrari. I appreciate it, but I don’t like speed,” she said.
Ferrari had its US premiere on December 25. Along with Cruz, it stars Marriage Story actor Adam Driver, who plays racer and company founder Enzo Ferrari, and Shailene Woodley as his mistress Lina Lardi. Patrick Dempsey plays Ferrari racer Piero Taruffi.
Set in Italy in 1957, the film distributed by Neon follows Enzo as his car business is failing despite its well-known brand.
To gain more prowess for his business, he enters the Mille Miglia, the gruelling 1,600km race across Italy.
His personal life is also in chaos, with his wife Laura, who holds half the company assets, discovering his mistress and their son, Piero.
Mann believes Ferrari captures conflicts that reflect real-life people versus tensions that are made up for a movie and must be resolved.
He also wanted to achieve a realistic recreation of 1957 Italy. Fortunately, he did not have to modify the movie set very much for accuracy.
“Modena is completely unchanged, and when you see the Ferrari house, that's the real Ferrari house. When you're in the family mausoleum, that's the actual Ferrari mausoleum. When you're seeing Enzo in the chair in the barbershop, that's the chair he sat in. The barber shaving is the son of Antonio, who was the real barber,” he said.
The frozen-in-time environment was also very helpful to the actors.
“When you know that's the place, then you don't have to worry about having to imagine what it's like. It's there so it makes it easier,” said Driver.
Ferrari movie aims to lure non- petrolheads into theatres
Image: Reuters
The cast of director Michael Mann’s Ferrari is keen to point out to audiences that the film is not only about cars and racing.
Penelope Cruz, who plays Laura Ferrari, said even if someone like her is not interested in cars, the film has so many other layers that focus on family and relationships.
“I appreciate the beauty of Ferrari. I appreciate it, but I don’t like speed,” she said.
Ferrari had its US premiere on December 25. Along with Cruz, it stars Marriage Story actor Adam Driver, who plays racer and company founder Enzo Ferrari, and Shailene Woodley as his mistress Lina Lardi. Patrick Dempsey plays Ferrari racer Piero Taruffi.
Set in Italy in 1957, the film distributed by Neon follows Enzo as his car business is failing despite its well-known brand.
To gain more prowess for his business, he enters the Mille Miglia, the gruelling 1,600km race across Italy.
His personal life is also in chaos, with his wife Laura, who holds half the company assets, discovering his mistress and their son, Piero.
Mann believes Ferrari captures conflicts that reflect real-life people versus tensions that are made up for a movie and must be resolved.
He also wanted to achieve a realistic recreation of 1957 Italy. Fortunately, he did not have to modify the movie set very much for accuracy.
“Modena is completely unchanged, and when you see the Ferrari house, that's the real Ferrari house. When you're in the family mausoleum, that's the actual Ferrari mausoleum. When you're seeing Enzo in the chair in the barbershop, that's the chair he sat in. The barber shaving is the son of Antonio, who was the real barber,” he said.
The frozen-in-time environment was also very helpful to the actors.
“When you know that's the place, then you don't have to worry about having to imagine what it's like. It's there so it makes it easier,” said Driver.
'Wolf of Wall Street' Lamborghini Countach sets R31m auction record
WATCH | Ken Block's final, posthumous Gymkhana video
Paris collector offers 'Fast and Furious' drives in famous movie cars
WATCH | Trailer of the new Ferrari movie starring Adam Driver
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos