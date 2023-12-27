High-speed freight transportation company Hyperloop One will shut down, having failed to win any contract to build a working hyperloop, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Los Angeles-based firm, which completed the world's first passenger ride on a super high-speed levitating pod system in 2020, will sell off its remaining assets, while employment for its remaining employees will end on December 31 this year, according to the report.
Hyperloop One did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
In a hyperloop system, which uses magnetic levitation to allow near-silent travel, a trip between New York and Washington would take only 30 minutes — twice as fast as a commercial jet flight and four times faster than a high-speed train.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk had reignited interest in the technology in 2013 by setting out how a modern hyperloop system would work. His own tunnelling enterprise, The Boring Company, is seeking to send passengers packed into pods through an intercity system of giant, underground vacuum tubes known as the hyperloop.
Hyperloop One was founded in 2014 and raised more than $400m (R7.35bn), largely from United Arab Emirates shipping company DP World and British billionaire Richard Branson.
It’s the end of the road for high-speed Hyperloop transportation system
Image: Reuters
