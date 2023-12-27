Toyota's global production jumped 11% in November to a record level, bouncing back from last year's supply chain disruptions and benefiting from robust demand in Japan and overseas.
Output for November climbed to 926,573 vehicles, while worldwide sales increased 14% from a year ago when carmakers globally were bedevilled by shortages of semiconductors. Both figures include Toyota's Lexus luxury brand.
Domestic sales for the month shot 27% higher, sales in the US and China increased by 17%, while those in Europe climbed 15%.
The result puts the world's largest carmaker on track for global sales of more than 10-million Toyota and Lexus-branded vehicles in 2023 — also a record. About a third of the vehicles sold this year have been petrol-electric hybrids.
Toyota is the sales leader in South Africa with about 25% market share and the Hilux is the country's best selling new vehicle.
Toyota's global output surges to record in November
