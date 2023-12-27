news

Toyota's global output surges to record in November

Output for November climbed to 926,573 vehicles, while worldwide sales increased 14% from a year earlier

27 December 2023 - 13:44 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Toyota logo. File image: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Toyota logo. File image: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Image: SOE ZEYA TUN

Toyota's global production jumped 11% in November to a record level, bouncing back from last year's supply chain disruptions and benefiting from robust demand in Japan and overseas.

Output for November climbed to 926,573 vehicles, while worldwide sales increased 14% from a year ago when carmakers globally were bedevilled by shortages of semiconductors. Both figures include Toyota's Lexus luxury brand.

Domestic sales for the month shot 27% higher, sales in the US and China increased by 17%, while those in Europe climbed 15%.

The result puts the world's largest carmaker on track for global sales of more than 10-million Toyota and Lexus-branded vehicles in 2023 — also a record. About a third of the vehicles sold this year have been petrol-electric hybrids.

Toyota is the sales leader in South Africa with about 25% market share and the Hilux is the country's best selling new vehicle.

MORE:

Toyota's Daihatsu to halt vehicle shipments in widening safety scandal

The scandal goes back further than previously thought and could potentially tarnish the carmakers' reputation for quality and safety.
Motoring
1 week ago

These were South Africa’s best-selling cars in depressed November

Toyota leads again in market that dips 9.8% compared to November last year.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

New-car dealers slice profits to rev up shrinking sales

New-car dealers in South Africa want your business really badly. Desperate to rev up declining new-car sales, they are offering discounts and ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...