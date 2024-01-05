news

Volkswagen solid-state EV battery cell passes first endurance test

The result of this development could be a battery cell that enables long ranges, can be charged super-quickly and practically does not age

05 January 2024 - 13:35 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The cell still had 95% of its capacity after a test corresponding to 500,000km of driving.
The cell still had 95% of its capacity after a test corresponding to 500,000km of driving.
Image: Supplied

Batteries are the most expensive component of electric vehicles (EVs) and solid-state cells are considered the next big step in powering future EVs, promising longer ranges, shorter charging times and better safety.

A solid-state prototype battery from Volkswagen’s US partner QuantumScape has shown encouraging results in recent tests. VW’s battery unit PowerCo said a solid-state cell successfully completed more than 1,000 charging cycles in a test.

For an electric car with a range of 500-600km, this corresponds to a mileage of more than 500,000km. During the test period the cell barely aged and still had 95% of its capacity at the end of the test.

On average, lithium-ion batteries used in today’s EVs retain about 70-80% capacity after eight years or 160,000km.

The tests on the solid-state cell, which ran for several months, were carried out in PowerCo's battery laboratories in Salzgitter, Germany.

“These are encouraging results that impressively underpin the potential of the solid-state cell,” said PowerCo CEO Frank Blome.

“The final result of this development could be a battery cell that enables long ranges, can be charged super-quickly and practically does not age. We are convinced of the solid-state cell and are continuing to work at full speed with our partner QuantumScape to series production.”

Robustness is considered the most important criterion for battery cells. The industry standard targets for this development phase are 700 charging cycles and a maximum capacity loss of 20%, with QuantumScape’s solid-state cell significantly exceeding these specifications in the latest test. The cell was also able to meet the requirements for other test criteria such as fast-charging capability, safety and self-discharge.

Commenting on the test results, QuantumScape CEO Jagdeep Singh said: “These results from the Volkswagen Group’s PowerCo testing make clear that QuantumScape’s anodeless solid-state lithium-metal cells are capable of exceptional performance.

“While we have more work to do to bring this technology to market, we are not aware of any other automotive format lithium-metal battery that has shown such high discharge energy retention over a comparable cycle count under similar conditions. We’re excited to be working closely with the Volkswagen Group and PowerCo to industrialise this technology and bring it to market as quickly as possible.”

Volkswagen has been involved in QuantumScape since 2012 and is one of the main investors in the technology start-up.

MORE:

Updated: Our top six sports cars of 2023

Denis Droppa looks at the high performers that raced our motors with their performance, design and charisma
Motoring
2 days ago

Nasser al-Attiyah aims for his sixth Dakar title

Sebastien Loeb, who has finished runner-up for the past two years, will be both al-Attiyah's team mate and main rival in the Prodrive car
Motoring
1 day ago

Tesla rules in Norway as EVs take record 82% market share

Almost five out of six new cars sold in Norway in 2023 were powered by battery only
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...