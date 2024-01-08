Jaguar Land Rover South Africa has extended its Guaranteed Future Value (GFV) finance option to its entire luxury vehicle collection in the Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar house of brands.
It offers the option to trade-in, retain, or return their vehicle for a predetermined price at the end of the finance term. The benefit, says JLR, is it eliminates the need to negotiate the residual value of a vehicle when the finance term ends.
The relatively shorter GFV finance term, generally between 36 and 48 months, enables clients to trade-in to a new car more frequently, ensuring they always drive a car with full manufacturer service and maintenance backing.
The predetermined residual value also guarantees a seamless experience for clients who might choose to return the vehicle at the end of the GFV term, says JLR.
Viola Rossouw, network development and performance director at JLR South Africa, said: “At the end of the GFV contract, the client may elect to trade the vehicle in for another new model. With no potential for a shortfall at the end of the contract term, the client can simply return the vehicle to their preferred JLR retail agent when the contract term expires, provided that the conditions of use have been met.”
Depending on the client’s credit score, GFV generally offers a more favourable interest rate, payable over a shorter term, said Rossouw.
JLR SA extends Guaranteed Future Value option across its luxury brands
Image: Supplied
Jaguar Land Rover South Africa has extended its Guaranteed Future Value (GFV) finance option to its entire luxury vehicle collection in the Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar house of brands.
It offers the option to trade-in, retain, or return their vehicle for a predetermined price at the end of the finance term. The benefit, says JLR, is it eliminates the need to negotiate the residual value of a vehicle when the finance term ends.
The relatively shorter GFV finance term, generally between 36 and 48 months, enables clients to trade-in to a new car more frequently, ensuring they always drive a car with full manufacturer service and maintenance backing.
The predetermined residual value also guarantees a seamless experience for clients who might choose to return the vehicle at the end of the GFV term, says JLR.
Viola Rossouw, network development and performance director at JLR South Africa, said: “At the end of the GFV contract, the client may elect to trade the vehicle in for another new model. With no potential for a shortfall at the end of the contract term, the client can simply return the vehicle to their preferred JLR retail agent when the contract term expires, provided that the conditions of use have been met.”
Depending on the client’s credit score, GFV generally offers a more favourable interest rate, payable over a shorter term, said Rossouw.
READ MORE:
So you want to own a classic car — part 2
UK records best year for new car sales since the pandemic
REVIEW | Hybrid Range Rover Velar is a stylish blend of performance and green consciousness
JLR teases new Range Rover Electric
Your A-to-Z of new cars coming to South Africa in 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos