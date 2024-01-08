news

Opel Corsa is Germany's best-selling small car in 2023

Sales of the compact hatch were 7% higher than the year before and one in four was an electric version

08 January 2024 - 15:21 By Staff Writer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Corsa had a recent facelift and will be launched in Mzansi later this year.
The Corsa had a recent facelift and will be launched in Mzansi later this year.
Image: Reuters

The Opel Corsa compact hatchback has defended its title as the most popular small car in Germany, says Stellantis.

Data published by the Federal Office for Motor Traffic (KBA) reveals the Corsa was the best-selling vehicle in the B segment for the third time in a row in 2023. New registrations of almost 54,000 was 7% higher than the year before and one in four Corsas sold was an electric version.

Elsewhere, the Vauxhall Corsa remains equally popular in the UK, where it was the best-selling supermini for the third year in a row with 40,816 units sold. It was also the UK's third best-selling car.  

Since its launch in 1982, more than 14.5-million units of the Corsa have been sold worldwide. Last year, Opel launched a facelifted edition of the sixth-generation car with the dramatic Opel Vizor brand face and technology upgrades including the Intelli-Lux LED Matrix Light.

The facelifted Corsa range is en route to South Africa in the middle of 2024 and will be available with the same 74kW/205Nm and 96kW/230Nm 1.2l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines used in the outgoing model. An all-electric model will be offered later.

Patrick Dinger, the head of Opel in Germany, said Opel is on the road to becoming a purely electric brand and will offer at least one battery-electric model in each model line over the course of the year. The Crossland successor and the new Grandland will also be available with pure electric drive.

MORE:

FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Puma is a cool but costly cat

Denis Droppa drives the crossover Ford has launched to take the place of the popular EcoSport in South Africa.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Will anyone notice Opel’s new Grandland?

It is hard to review a current Opel product without thinking of the brand's glory days. Back when the company was a national staple, in the eras of ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the new Opel Corsa

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he takes you on a deep dive into the freshly facelifted Opel Corsa range expected to hit South African ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...