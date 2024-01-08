Opel Corsa is Germany's best-selling small car in 2023

The Opel Corsa compact hatchback has defended its title as the most popular small car in Germany, says Stellantis.
Data published by the Federal Office for Motor Traffic (KBA) reveals the Corsa was the best-selling vehicle in the B segment for the third time in a row in 2023. New registrations of almost 54,000 was 7% higher than the year before and one in four Corsas sold was an electric version.
Elsewhere, the Vauxhall Corsa remains equally popular in the UK, where it was the best-selling supermini for the third year in a row with 40,816 units sold. It was also the UK's third best-selling car.
Since its launch in 1982, more than 14.5-million units of the Corsa have been sold worldwide. Last year, Opel launched a facelifted edition of the sixth-generation car with the dramatic Opel Vizor brand face and technology upgrades including the Intelli-Lux LED Matrix Light.
The facelifted Corsa range is en route to South Africa in the middle of 2024 and will be available with the same 74kW/205Nm and 96kW/230Nm 1.2l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines used in the outgoing model. An all-electric model will be offered later.
Patrick Dinger, the head of Opel in Germany, said Opel is on the road to becoming a purely electric brand and will offer at least one battery-electric model in each model line over the course of the year. The Crossland successor and the new Grandland will also be available with pure electric drive.
Image: Reuters
