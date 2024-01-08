Volvo Cars has set a new global sales record of 708,716 cars during 2023, an increase of 15% over 2022.
Volvo Cars zooms to new sales record in 2023
Sales of fully electric cars accounted for 16% of all its vehicles sold globally
Image: Denis Droppa
Volvo Cars has set a new global sales record of 708,716 cars during 2023, an increase of 15% over 2022.
The Swedish carmaker saw a significant increase in sales for its electrified cars. Last year, Volvo Cars sold 113,419 fully electric cars, an increase of 70% compared with the year before, and 152,561 plug-in hybrid cars, a 10% increase. Sales of fully electric cars accounted for 16% of all Volvo cars sold globally during 2023.
European sales reached 294,794 cars during 2023, an increase of 19% compared with 2022. Volvo Cars’ line-up of Recharge cars, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, accounted for 59% of all cars sold in the region last year.
Volvo Cars’ US sales for 2023 amounted to 128,701 cars, up 26%. The number of Recharge cars sold increased by 28% and accounted for 28% of all cars sold in the US during the year.
Sales in China grew 5% at 170,091 units, with Recharge cars rising 26% over 2022.
For 2023, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling global model with sales reaching 228,646 cars (2022: 195,338 cars), followed by the XC40 with sales of 200,670 cars (2022: 169,206 cars), and the XC90 at 107,549 cars (2022: 97,130 cars).
Volvo has introduced a number of electric models in South Africa in recent years, with the latest, the EX30, being launched in the first quarter of 2024. The electric compact SUV will be one of the most affordable EVs on the market with the five-model line-up starting at R775,900.
The EX30 will be available in single-motor and dual-motor versions, with a range of up to 480km per charge. The range-topping R995,900 model promises a 3.6 second 0-100km/h sprint, making it the quickest Volvo to date.
