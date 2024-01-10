BMW’s Munich plant will be the first in the carmaker’s factory network to produce exclusively electric models from the end of 2027, the carmaker said on Wednesday.
The “Neue Klasse” sedan, an electric car (EV) about the size of BMW's best-selling 3-series model line, will be built at the Munich plant from 2026 in parallel with combustion engine cars, it added.
The Neue Klasse, a multibillion-euro effort by BMW to jump the technology gap with competitors such as Tesla and other EV makers, will also be produced at BMW’s new plant under construction in Debrecen, Hungary, as well as in Shenyang, China, and San Luis Potosi in Mexico.
BMW Group reported record sales of more than 2.5-million units in 2023 earlier this week and hit its target of a 15% share of battery-electric vehicles, aiming for more than half a million EV sales in 2024.
Reuters
NEWS
BMW German factory to build only-electric vehicles from 2027
The ‘Neue Klasse’ sedan, an electric car, will be built at the Munich plant from 2026 in parallel with combustion engine cars
Image: SUPPLIED
BMW’s Munich plant will be the first in the carmaker’s factory network to produce exclusively electric models from the end of 2027, the carmaker said on Wednesday.
The “Neue Klasse” sedan, an electric car (EV) about the size of BMW's best-selling 3-series model line, will be built at the Munich plant from 2026 in parallel with combustion engine cars, it added.
The Neue Klasse, a multibillion-euro effort by BMW to jump the technology gap with competitors such as Tesla and other EV makers, will also be produced at BMW’s new plant under construction in Debrecen, Hungary, as well as in Shenyang, China, and San Luis Potosi in Mexico.
BMW Group reported record sales of more than 2.5-million units in 2023 earlier this week and hit its target of a 15% share of battery-electric vehicles, aiming for more than half a million EV sales in 2024.
Reuters
MORE:
BMW goes big on in-car digital experiences and gaming at CES 2024
These were South Africa’s most popular cars in December 2023
These are the new bakkies being launched in South Africa in 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos