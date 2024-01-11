In a couple of years, Toyota is to launch vehicles with solid-state batteries that charge faster and last longer, a top official from its Indian unit said on Thursday.
Solid-state batteries promise to dramatically improve the driving range of electric vehicles (EVs), a key element of a strategic pivot Toyota unveiled in June to make up for ground lost to Tesla and Chinese rivals, such as BYD, in the EV race.
In 2023, Toyota and oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan said they would join to develop and mass produce all-solid-state batteries which they aim to commercialise in 2027 and 2028, followed by full-scale mass production.
“We are rolling out an electric vehicle with solid-state batteries in a couple of years from now,” Vikram Gulati, country head of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said at an investment summit in the western state of Gujarat.
“The solid-state batteries can be charged in 10 minutes and have a range of 1,200km.”
Thousands of CEOs, investors and diplomats have gathered for the three-day event at which big global and Indian firms have unveiled investment plans worth nearly $33bn (R614.05bn).
Toyota’s partner and India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki said on Wednesday it would invest 350bn rupees (R78.2bn) to build a second car plant in Gujarat and add a new production line at an existing plant there.
“Electrification is a process whose time has come and it will happen,” said Rahul Bharti, executive director at Maruti Suzuki, adding it will begin exporting EVs to Europe and Japan this year.
India’s transport minister Nitin Gadkari told the summit he expected EV sales in India, the world’s third-largest vehicle market, would reach 10-million units by 2030.
Electric models accounted for just about 2% of India’s car sales in 2023, but the government is targeting 30% by 2030 and is working on a new policy to attract EV makers.
Reuters
Toyota gets ready to launch EVs with fast-charging solid-state batteries
The batteries can be charged in 10 minutes and have a range of 1,200km
Image: Reuters
In a couple of years, Toyota is to launch vehicles with solid-state batteries that charge faster and last longer, a top official from its Indian unit said on Thursday.
Solid-state batteries promise to dramatically improve the driving range of electric vehicles (EVs), a key element of a strategic pivot Toyota unveiled in June to make up for ground lost to Tesla and Chinese rivals, such as BYD, in the EV race.
In 2023, Toyota and oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan said they would join to develop and mass produce all-solid-state batteries which they aim to commercialise in 2027 and 2028, followed by full-scale mass production.
“We are rolling out an electric vehicle with solid-state batteries in a couple of years from now,” Vikram Gulati, country head of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said at an investment summit in the western state of Gujarat.
“The solid-state batteries can be charged in 10 minutes and have a range of 1,200km.”
Thousands of CEOs, investors and diplomats have gathered for the three-day event at which big global and Indian firms have unveiled investment plans worth nearly $33bn (R614.05bn).
Toyota’s partner and India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki said on Wednesday it would invest 350bn rupees (R78.2bn) to build a second car plant in Gujarat and add a new production line at an existing plant there.
“Electrification is a process whose time has come and it will happen,” said Rahul Bharti, executive director at Maruti Suzuki, adding it will begin exporting EVs to Europe and Japan this year.
India’s transport minister Nitin Gadkari told the summit he expected EV sales in India, the world’s third-largest vehicle market, would reach 10-million units by 2030.
Electric models accounted for just about 2% of India’s car sales in 2023, but the government is targeting 30% by 2030 and is working on a new policy to attract EV makers.
Reuters
MORE:
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our Toyota Hilux Raider X goes to the dogs
Al-Attiyah wins stage to move up to second in Dakar rally
These were South Africa’s most popular cars in December 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos