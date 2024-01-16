news

BYD’s first chartered vessel sets sail with 5,000 EVs for Europe

16 January 2024 - 13:47 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
BYD exported about 243,000 cars out of its total sales of three million units in 2023, with Australia, Brazil and Israel among its biggest overseas markets, data from China Passenger Car Association showed.
BYD exported about 243,000 cars out of its total sales of three million units in 2023, with Australia, Brazil and Israel among its biggest overseas markets, data from China Passenger Car Association showed.
Image: Supplied

BYD's first chartered vehicle vessel has set sail from China's southern city of Shenzhen carrying more than 5,000 electric vehicles to Europe, state media Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

Chinese automakers including BYD, Chery Automobile and SAIC Motor have been placing orders for vessels to counter rising shipping costs as they boost exports.

The new roll-on/roll-off vehicle carrier named BYD Explorer No 1 departed on Monday for Flushing Port in the Netherlands and the German port of Bremerhaven, Xinhua said.

The vessel was built by Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard for Israeli shipping company Zodiac Maritime, Xinhua reported.

China exported 5.2-million vehicles in 2023, and is estimated to have overtaken Japan as the world's largest auto exporter.

BYD exported about 243,000 cars out of its total sales of three million units in 2023, with Australia, Brazil and Israel among its biggest overseas markets, data from China Passenger Car Association showed.

MORE

Ford recalls nearly 140,000 cars with faulty oil pumps

Nearly 140,000 Fords powered by the 1.0l EcoBoost engine have been recalled in the US after the engine was found to have a tendency to fail ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

VW and rivals plug away at solid-state battery conundrum

Volkswagen, whose drive to develop a "solid-state" electric car battery with US startup QuantumScape has been dogged by delays, is casting its net ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Toyota aiming to produce more than 10-million vehicles in 2024

Toyota plans to produce about 10.3 million vehicles globally in 2024, renewing its record annual production for the second consecutive year, the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Latest soccer, cricket and sports news on the new Arena Sports Show | Episode 1
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...