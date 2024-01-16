news

Ford recalls nearly 140,000 cars with faulty oil pumps

16 January 2024 - 11:10 By Staff Writer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The US recall affects the 1.0l three-cylinder EcoBoost engine powering Focus hatchbacks and EcoSport SUVs.
The US recall affects the 1.0l three-cylinder EcoBoost engine powering Focus hatchbacks and EcoSport SUVs.
Image: Supplied

Nearly 140,000 Fords powered by the 1.0l EcoBoost engine have been recalled in the US after the engine was found to have a tendency to fail prematurely.

The three-cylinder engine had reportedly developed a reputation for losing oil pressure as early as 80,000km, due to oil pickups clogged by crumbled oil pump drive belts.

Ford recalled model year 2016-2018 Focus hatchbacks and 2018-2022 EcoSport SUVs equipped with the three-cylinder engine and automatic transmission after a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigation found a faulty part within the engine’s oil pump, which is belt-driven. The oil pump’s drive belt tensioner arm may fracture and cause the engine to lose oil pressure. If this happens, it could cause severe engine damage, loss of power while driving, and loss of power braking which poses a safety risk. Ford acknowledged one crash stemming from oil pump failure, resulting in two injuries but no fatalities.

In 2022, after receiving reports of oil pump failures without any crashes or injuries, Ford determined the problem was not a safety concern, according to consumerreports.org. The carmaker changed its mind and decided to recall some vehicles after the NHTSA opened an investigation into EcoBoost oil pump issues in 2023.

Ford dealerships will replace the engine pump tensioner assembly with an upgraded model, free of charge.

According to Thedrive.com: “The belt assembly isn't meant to be serviced until 150,000 miles, but often fails just outside Ford's 60,000-mile powertrain warranty, owners have sought recourse through means such as a class-action lawsuit. Now, they'll have some direct support from Ford, which says the recall repair will involve upgrading the tensioner to one with a shorter arm and a bolted joint. The service will also upgrade the belt to one with new material.”

South Africa is not affected at this stage by this specific recall, says Ford.

MORE

Crippling logistics and energy woes are poisoning South Africa’s motor industry, Ford warns

Persistent logistics and energy crises are a “slow poison” with major repercussions for the South African automotive manufacturing industry, says ...
Motoring
1 month ago

These are the new bakkies being launched in South Africa in 2024

The demise of the Nissan NP200 means Mzansi has no half-tonner left, but the one-tonne market is flourishing
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Puma is a cool but costly cat

Denis Droppa drives the crossover Ford has launched to take the place of the popular EcoSport in South Africa.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Latest soccer, cricket and sports news on the new Arena Sports Show | Episode 1
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...