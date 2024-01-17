After two years of strong rebound, new vehicle sales in South Africa waned in 2023 to 532,098 units for the year — a marginal 0.5% rise over 2022.
Car sales last year were down 4.4%, but light commercials (including bakkies and minibuses) propped up overall sales with 11.6% growth.
The slight overall improvement was less than the pre-pandemic sales of 536,612 units in 2019, with industry body Naamsa attributing this to a depressed economy, high cost of living increases and power outages, in addition to major logistical challenges at ports towards year-end.
The motor industry has a cautiously optimistic outlook for 2024 with expectations that interest rates could drop in the next few months on the back of lower fuel prices.
Toyota was again the most popular brand in 2023 with a record market share of 26.8%, shifting 142,612 units, which was more than double that of second placed Volkswagen (67,456). Suzuki was third with 49,438 units.
The Toyota Hilux continued its run as the country’s best-selling vehicle, with Ford’s new-generation Ranger in second place. The Isuzu D-Max and soon to be discontinued Nissan NP200 were other bakkies in the top 10.
These were SA's top selling cars and bakkies in 2023
After two years of strong rebound, new vehicle sales in South Africa waned in 2023 to 532,098 units for the year — a marginal 0.5% rise over 2022.
Car sales last year were down 4.4%, but light commercials (including bakkies and minibuses) propped up overall sales with 11.6% growth.
The slight overall improvement was less than the pre-pandemic sales of 536,612 units in 2019, with industry body Naamsa attributing this to a depressed economy, high cost of living increases and power outages, in addition to major logistical challenges at ports towards year-end.
The motor industry has a cautiously optimistic outlook for 2024 with expectations that interest rates could drop in the next few months on the back of lower fuel prices.
Toyota was again the most popular brand in 2023 with a record market share of 26.8%, shifting 142,612 units, which was more than double that of second placed Volkswagen (67,456). Suzuki was third with 49,438 units.
The Toyota Hilux continued its run as the country’s best-selling vehicle, with Ford’s new-generation Ranger in second place. The Isuzu D-Max and soon to be discontinued Nissan NP200 were other bakkies in the top 10.
Volkswagen’s evergreen Polo Vivo was the most popular passenger car, in third place overall, narrowly beating the Toyota Corolla Cross.
Bakkies, small hatchbacks and compact SUVs continued to dominate the sales charts, but the Toyota Hiace minibus taxi in sixth place and the Toyota Fortuner large SUV in 11th were outliers bucking the trend.
Chinese brands, once shunned by local buyers, continued their rise in popularity due to their vehicles becoming more refined and sophisticated while still offering significant price savings over established brands. Chery and Haval had three models in the top 30 sellers last year.
SA’s top-selling vehicles in 2023
MORE:
Ford confirms starting price and specs for local Territory model line-up
Renault 2023 sales up 9% after four years of sluggish volumes
Price of petrol and diesel expected to rise in February, warns AA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos