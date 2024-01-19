news

ROAD SAFETY

‘Drunk driver’ arrested carrying 23 pupils to school in Cape Town

He was allegedly transporting children aged between 10 and 15 in an unroadworthy vehicle

19 January 2024 - 08:58 By TIMESLIVE
Traffic officers impounded at least 19 vehicles during a scholar transport operation in Mitchells Plain.
Image: Supplied

A scholar transport driver was arrested for alleged drunk driving and his vehicle was found to be unroadworthy during an operation in Mitchells Plain on Thursday where traffic officers impounded at least 19 vehicles.

The allegedly drunk driver, who transporting 23 pupils aged between 10 and 15, was detained at Mitchells Plain police station. 

To coincide with the start of the school year, MMC for safety and security JP Smith joined the scholar transport operation in Mitchells Plain. 

He said a key challenge remains the number of drivers transporting children without the necessary permits and qualifications.

"Providing a service without the necessary operating licence is one thing, but even more scary and disconcerting is the number of people who get behind the wheel without a professional driving permit, or even a driving licence," he said.

"It is absolutely mind-boggling, and speaks to a complete disregard for the young lives in their care. Add overloaded and unroadworthy vehicles to the mix and you have a recipe for potential disaster."

Smith said the situation is compounded by the fact that there is such a high demand for scholar transport, coupled with a lack of understanding of the law, which allows unscrupulous operators to fly beneath the radar until they're involved in a collision, or are caught by traffic officers.

"My appeal to the public in 2024 is to familiarise themselves with the requirements for scholar transport operators, and to report anyone who is not operating legally for the sake of our children."

Drivers have to be in possession of a valid operating licence, a driving licence and a professional driving permit.

Vehicles should not be older than 12 years, must be registered and licensed in the Western Cape, must have a special vehicle fitness certificate and undergo roadworthy testing every six months, and must be fitted with a seatbelt for every passenger and a car seat for each child younger than three.

The City of Cape Town said parents and caregivers have a right and a duty to:

  • request the credentials of their service providers;
  • check the vehicle complies with the specifications set out; and
  • report transgressions to the provincial regulatory entity at the Shadow Centre in Athlone, or via the city's public emergency communication centre on 021-480-7700.

TimesLIVE

