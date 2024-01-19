news

Ford to reduce production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup

19 January 2024 - 15:31 By Reuters
Ford said on Friday it would reduce production of its F-150 Lightning pickup.
Image: Supplied

Ford said on Friday it would reduce production of its F-150 Lightning pickup as demand for electric vehicles (EVs) slows.

The carmaker sees continued growth in global EV sales in 2024, though expects it to be “less than anticipated”.

Ford said a few dozen employees could be affected at component plants supporting F-150 Lightning production.

Legacy car manufacturers have sharpened their focus on hybrid models over the past year as buyers snapped up more of those instead of all-electric models.

Ford said about 1,400 employees would be affected as its Rouge Electric Vehicle Centre moves to one shift from April 1.

It would add a third crew and create nearly 900 jobs at its Michigan assembly plant to increase production of Bronco SUVs and Ranger pickups.

