Ford said on Friday it would reduce production of its F-150 Lightning pickup as demand for electric vehicles (EVs) slows.
The carmaker sees continued growth in global EV sales in 2024, though expects it to be “less than anticipated”.
Ford said a few dozen employees could be affected at component plants supporting F-150 Lightning production.
Legacy car manufacturers have sharpened their focus on hybrid models over the past year as buyers snapped up more of those instead of all-electric models.
Ford said about 1,400 employees would be affected as its Rouge Electric Vehicle Centre moves to one shift from April 1.
It would add a third crew and create nearly 900 jobs at its Michigan assembly plant to increase production of Bronco SUVs and Ranger pickups.
Ford to reduce production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup
Image: Supplied
Ford said on Friday it would reduce production of its F-150 Lightning pickup as demand for electric vehicles (EVs) slows.
The carmaker sees continued growth in global EV sales in 2024, though expects it to be “less than anticipated”.
Ford said a few dozen employees could be affected at component plants supporting F-150 Lightning production.
Legacy car manufacturers have sharpened their focus on hybrid models over the past year as buyers snapped up more of those instead of all-electric models.
Ford said about 1,400 employees would be affected as its Rouge Electric Vehicle Centre moves to one shift from April 1.
It would add a third crew and create nearly 900 jobs at its Michigan assembly plant to increase production of Bronco SUVs and Ranger pickups.
READ MORE
Tough luxury market hits Bentley as sales drop 11% in 2023
These were SA's top selling cars and bakkies in 2023
New remote-driving car service goes live in Las Vegas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos