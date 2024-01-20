news

Polestar CEO optimistic on EV sales this year after tough 2023

20 January 2024 - 11:50 By Reuters
Ingenlath told Reuters that Hertz was not selling any Polestars and he still believed the US company would buy 65,000 Polestars over five years as planned.
Image: Supplied

Swedish premium electric carmaker Polestar is optimistic for sales in 2024 with a new model out this month, its CEO said on Friday, after a tough end to 2023 amid a price war started by Tesla.

Some carmakers have warned that the anticipated growth of EVs has been slow to emerge due to weak demand, reduced subsidies and supply chain issues.

“The end of '23 was a particularly tough situation where the competition has gone to discounts at a level which we just simply said no to,” CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in an interview with Reuters, though he said consumers were less price sensitive in the premium brand segment than for mass-market rivals.

“Our (Polestar') premium segment is less about the price war and more about consumer appetite ... we have to tempt them and tease them into spending on a new premium EV,” Ingenlath said.

Polestar, which is co-owned by Volvo, will open European orders for its new Polestar 4 SUV coupe at the end of January and launch production of the Polestar 3 early this year after production was delayed.

The carmaker said last week it delivered 54,600 cars in 2023, short of its target of 60,000 cars. During last year the carmaker cut its target twice, after initially saying it would deliver 80,000 cars.

The EV sector took another hit last week when car rental firm Hertz, the largest US fleet operator of EVs including Polestars, said it would sell 20,000 of its fleet of electric cars, including Teslas, due to high repair costs and low demand.

Ingenlath told Reuters Hertz was not selling any Polestars and he still believed the US company would buy 65,000 Polestars over five years as planned.

He said Polestar's data shows EV repair costs are similar to those of fossil-fuel models.

Hertz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

