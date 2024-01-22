news

JMPD deploys pointsmen to control traffic during load-shedding

200 trained officials will be on the roads from January 22

22 January 2024 - 09:09 By Staff Writer
The JMPD hopes to do away with unauthorised pointsmen with the deployment of 200 traffic points officials in the city. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) has appointed 200 points officials to help improve urban traffic flow in the city, especially at malfunctioning traffic lights during load-shedding.

The newly trained officials, some of whom had previously managed traffic at intersections without authorisation for tips, started their duties today.

The initiative addresses the challenges of load-shedding and ineffective traffic lights  which have been affecting the city’s road networks, said councillor Mgcini Tshwaku, MMC for public safety.

"The deployment of traffic points officials is a proactive measure aimed at reducing traffic disruptions and enhancing the travel experience for residents and visitors. We received more than 100,000 applications," said Tshwaku.

He said the city could not take in more applicants due to budget constraints, but hoped to increase the numbers later.

“We recognise the public’s concerns about untrained individuals managing traffic. Under the JMPD’s guidance, we assure you there will be strict oversight and accountability for our points officials’ work. Our focus is to ensure traffic control in the city is in the hands of trained, authorised professionals from this point forward."

The selection process was stringent, with criminal background and fit-for-purpose screenings, he said. Notably, among those selected were people who had previously taken the initiative to manage traffic at intersections, albeit without official training. 

TimesLIVE

