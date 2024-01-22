news

Waymo seeks to expand driverless service to Los Angeles

22 January 2024 - 09:09 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Waymo said this month it would begin testing its fully autonomous passenger cars without a human driver on freeways in Phoenix, Arizona, where it offers rides in the metropolitan area. The company also aims to operate in Austin, Texas.
Waymo said this month it would begin testing its fully autonomous passenger cars without a human driver on freeways in Phoenix, Arizona, where it offers rides in the metropolitan area. The company also aims to operate in Austin, Texas.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous driving unit, said on Friday it had applied to the California Public Utilities Commission to expand its driverless service in Los Angeles, US.

A licence would allow Waymo, which operates extensively in San Francisco, to fully operate its fleet in Los Angeles, California's largest city, where it is testing rides, allowing new rides only by invitation.

The utilities commission did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The company posted on social media platform X that it would work with Los Angeles policymakers, first responders and community organisations to launch its ride-hailing service. It did not provide details on when its service will go live.

Waymo said this month it would begin testing its fully autonomous passenger cars without a human driver on freeways in Phoenix, Arizona, where it offers rides in the metropolitan area. The company also aims to operate in Austin, Texas.

The company last year pushed back its efforts to develop a commercial autonomous trucking technology soon after autonomous driving software came under strong regulatory scrutiny.

General Motors' Cruise driverless car unit paused all supervised and manual car trips in the US last year after an accident led to the suspension of driverless vehicle operations.

READ MORE:

Stellantis to launch eight models based on new BEV platform by end of 2026

Stellantis will launch eight electric models by the end of 2026 based on a new platform for large vehicles, the carmaker said on Friday presenting ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New remote-driving car service goes live in Las Vegas

German remote-driving start-up Vay said on Wednesday it had launched its first commercial service in Las Vegas, US, where a “teledriver”, or remote ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Ford to reduce production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup

Ford said on Friday it would reduce production of its F-150 Lightning pickup.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted